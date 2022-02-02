Request at the start for the drinking water bonus.

For expenses incurred during 2021, from February 1st and up to deadline of February 28, 2022 it will be possible to transmit toRevenue Agency the communication model to request the tax credit of 50 percent.

The subsidy is due for the expenses incurred for the purchase of systems that improve the quality of thewater to drink and that allow the filtering, mineralization and cooling.

They can do apply for the 50 percent drinking water bonus natural persons for the expenses incurred for their home, up to a maximum of 1,000 euros of expenditure, and holders of a VAT number up to a maximum of 5,000 euros in relation to the costs incurred for buildings used for commercial or institutional activities.

Drinking water bonus application at the start, due to expire on 28 February 2022

With the press release published on 1 February 2022, the Revenue Agency has given the go-ahead to the applications for the drinking water bonus.

The facility, introduced by the 2021 Budget Law until 31 December 2022, and extended by the last Maneuver also for 2023, allows access to a tax credit equal to 50 per cent of the expenditure incurred for the purchase and ” installation of filtration, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide systems.

The goal is to improve the water supplied by aqueducts for human consumption, and thus reduce the consumption of plastic. What has also been referred to as “Taps bonus” therefore allows you to benefit from a tax credit equal to half of the expenditure incurred, and it is up to both families that ai holders of a VAT number and to non-commercial and third sector entities.

There application for the 2022 drinking water bonusin relation to the expenses incurred during 2021, must be submitted electronically via the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website, using the form and instructions made available on June 16 last.

Within 10 days of sending the application, the Revenue Agency will communicate the acceptance or rejection of the communication.

The tax credit can be used to offset using the F24 form. Non-VAT holders will be able to use the drinking water bonus also in tax declarationstarting from 2022 and in subsequent years, until the full use of the credit due.

Please note that for expenses incurred during 2022, the sending must instead take place during 2023, again from 1st and until 28th February.

Drinking water tax credit application form Revenue Agency – Communication of expenses for the improvement of drinking water

Instructions for applying for a drinking water tax credit Instructions for completing the form for the communication of expenses for the improvement of drinking water

Drinking water bonus question – Technical specifications Technical specifications for the preparation and telematic transmission of Communications of expenditure for the improvement of drinking water

Drinking water 2022 bonus application, documents and spending limit for calculating the tax credit

To be able to do request and get the drinking water bonusit will be necessary that the expenses incurred during 2021 are documented by electronic invoice or commercial documentwhich must contain the tax code of the beneficiary.

As explained by the Revenue Agency, private individuals must have incurred the expenses allowed with bank or postal transfer or with methods other than cash.

I am without prejudice to payments made in a different way until June 16, 2021date of publication of the provision with the rules for accessing the drinking water bonus.

In this case, however, it will be necessary to integrate the invoice or commercial document certifying the expense by noting the tax code of the person requesting the credit.

As for themaximum amount admitted and the rules for calculating the tax credit of 50 percent, the limit is set at:

1,000 euros expenditure for each property for individuals;

expenditure for each property for individuals; 5,000 euros for each property used for commercial or institutional activity, for businesses, arts and professions and non-commercial entities.

The actual amount of the credit due may however be rescheduled by the Revenue Agency.

Considering the total resources available, equal to 5 million euros, the Revenue Agency will calculate the actual credit percentage due by comparing this amount to the total amount of the tax credit resulting from the communications validly submitted by the deadline of 28 February.

As indicated in the provision of June 16, 2021, the actual percentage of the credit due will be disclosed by the Revenue Agency by March 31st.