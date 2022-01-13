Business

Drinking water bonus, such as requesting a refund of 500 euros

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 33 3 minutes read

The drinking water bonus allows you to get a reimbursement up to 500 euros for the expenses incurred for the rationalization of drinking water consumption.

The facility consists of a tax credit equal to 50% of the expense for the purchase and installation of filtration, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of carbon dioxide systems. That is, interventions made to rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers.

It should not be confused with the water saving bonus of € 1,000 for replacing sanitary ware.

Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content Log in

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 33 3 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Building bonuses, Ruffini (Revenue): “Scams for almost a billion, even butchers who billed for work on buildings”

November 14, 2021

5G puts flights at risk, in the United States a mini postponement is triggered

1 week ago

3 clever tricks to keep your feet warm in your shoes and immediately feel better even on the wettest and coldest days

November 5, 2021

Bad news for the customers of these 5 banks who risk a sting of up to 4,000 euros

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button