Drinking water bonus, such as requesting a refund of 500 euros

It should not be confused with the water saving bonus of € 1,000 for replacing sanitary ware.

The facility consists of a tax credit equal to 50% of the expense for the purchase and installation of filtration, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of carbon dioxide systems. That is, interventions made to rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers.

The drinking water bonus allows you to get a reimbursement up to 500 euros for the expenses incurred for the rationalization of drinking water consumption.

Bonus water, what is it

The drinking water bonus 2022 it’s a tax credit of 50% of the expenses incurred between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022 for the purchase and installation of systems of:

filtering

mineralization

cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide

aimed at improving the quality of water for human consumption supplied by aqueducts.

Water bonus, to whom it belongs

The following categories of subjects can apply for the 2021 drinking water bonus:

natural persons;

subjects engaged in arts, professions or business activities;

non-commercial entities, including civilly recognized religious entities and third sector entities.

The tax credit is due to the subjects who bear the costs of owned or held property based on an eligible title.

Water bonus, the maximum amount of expenses

The maximum amount of expenses on which to calculate the 2022 drinking water bonus is set at:

1,000 euros for each property, for individuals;

5,000 euros for each property used for commercial or institutional activity, for businesses, arts and professions and non-commercial entities.

The amount of expenses incurred must be documented by an electronic invoice or a commercial document showing the tax code of the person requesting the credit.

For private individuals – and in general subjects other than those carrying out business activities under the ordinary accounting regime – the payment must be made by bank or postal transfer or with other payment systems other than cash.

Drinking water bonus, combinable with other expenses

The drinking water bonus is cumulative. For example, if a private individual or a business entity installs a purifier in two different properties, he can get the bonus for both expenses. The important thing is that the expense falls within the limit of € 1,000 for each property for individuals and € 5,000, on the other hand, for commercial, professional, art, entrepreneurial activities and third sector or religious entities.

Water bonus, how to request it

The amount of eligible expenses must be communicated to the Revenue Agency between February 1st and February 28th of the year following that of incurring the cost by sending the form via the web service available in the reserved area or the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency.

The bonus can be used to compensate through F24, or, for individuals who do not carry out business activities or self-employment, also in the tax return referring to the year of expenditure and in those of subsequent years until the bonus is fully used.