Drinking water bonus, such as requesting a refund of 500 euros
The drinking water bonus allows you to get a reimbursement up to 500 euros for the expenses incurred for the rationalization of drinking water consumption.
The facility consists of a tax credit equal to 50% of the expense for the purchase and installation of filtration, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of carbon dioxide systems. That is, interventions made to rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers.
It should not be confused with the water saving bonus of € 1,000 for replacing sanitary ware.