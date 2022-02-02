Drinking water bonus, the questions start: how to request it, the deadline

The drinking water bonus is operational. This is the 50% tax credit recognized for the purchase of systems that improve the quality of drinking water.

Drinking water bonus, what is it

To rationalize the use of water and reduce the consumption of plastic containers, there is a tax credit of 50% of the costs incurred for the purchase and installation of filtration, mineralization, cooling and / or addition systems. of food carbon dioxide aimed at improving the quality of water for human consumption supplied by aqueducts.

Drinking water bonus, who can request it

The drinking water bonus can be requested by individuals, businesses, professionals and non-commercial entities, including third sector entities and civilly recognized religious entities. The tax credit is provided for by the 2022 Budget Law.

Drinking water bonus, what it can be used for

The drinking water bonus is equal to 50% of the expenses incurred. It can be used for purchases, made between January 1st 2021 and December 31st 2022, of systems useful for improving the quality of drinking water at home or in the company and consequently reducing the consumption of plastic containers. In practice, for the purchase of filtration, mineralization, cooling and / or addition of food carbon dioxide systems.

Drinking water bonus, how much it amounts

The maximum amount of expenses on which to calculate the benefit is set at one thousand euros for each property, for individuals; to 5 thousand euros for each property used for commercial or institutional activity, for businesses, arts and professions and non-commercial entities.

Drinking water bonus, how to request it

From 1st to 28th February it is possible to communicate the expenses incurred last year, by sending the form via the web service of the Revenue Agency. Once you have entered the reserved area, the service is found in the Services section, in the Facilitations category, under the heading Tax credit for the improvement of drinking water. After receiving the confirmation, the recognized tax credit will be usable in compensation through F24, or, for natural persons who do not carry out business activities or self-employed work, also in the tax return referring to the year of the expenditure and subsequent years. until the bonus is fully used. For the expenses incurred this year, however, the communications will be sent in 2023. The amount of the expenses incurred must be documented by an electronic invoice or a commercial document showing the tax code of the person requesting the credit. For individuals and in general for subjects other than those carrying out business activities under ordinary accounting, payment must be made by bank or postal transfer or with other payment systems other than cash.

© All rights reserved