Drinking water bonus, there is little time to request it: what it offers

All the details you need to know in order to take advantage of the Drinking Water Bonus, a measure that reduces costs, waste and environmental impact.

The Drinking water bonus it is part of that myriad of measures conceived by the Government and assigned to the various ministries of reference which have the task of mitigating the expenses incurred in particular by the families most in need of economic aid.

Like various other measures, the Drinking Water Bonus also works on the principle of the tax credit. Here, one of 50% is foreseen to be implemented in the event that there has been the purchase of devices used to improve the quality of the water supplied in your home.

There is time until the end of February to be able to apply for the drinking water bonus. And it is possible to do so through a specific model on the official website of the Revenue Agency. The amount spent in 2021 must be indicated on it and, if the application is found to be suitable, a tax credit applicable in the F24 form will be obtained.

Drinking water bonus, as it applies

For natural persons who do not carry out business activities or self-employed professions, this tax credit will be applicable as well in the tax return concerning the same year of the expenditure addressed. And this continues in the years to come, until the bonus has not been fully used.

There are filters and devices on the market that purify water, greatly reducing the amount of bacteria that it carries. And the drinking water bonus applies precisely to this type of expenditure, with as mentioned half of the expenditure made by this measure for disbursements in the field relating to all of 2021 and all of 2022.

They are included in the coverage the disbursements “for the filtration, mineralization, cooling and addition of food carbon dioxide systems”, as stated in a note released by the Revenue Agency.

What are the essential parameters to follow

There are specific criteria to be respected. The maximum expense to which the bonus is applied amounts to one thousand euros for each property, if referring to natural persons. Otherwise, it goes up to 5 thousand euros per property if the beneficiary is a commercial or institutional activity, and for non-commercial entities and businesses, professions and arts.

It also serves keep the relevant invoices and receipts who can demonstrate that they have made the expenses subject to coverage of the bonus in the compatible year period. Expenses that must have occurred exclusively through traceable forms of payment.

In the case of spending with cash, the bonus is not applicable. Expenses prior to June 16, 2021 are an exception. In this case, the tax code of the beneficiary of the bonus in question must be indicated on various invoices and commercial documents.