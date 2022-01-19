Drinking water bonus, who can have it and how to request it

How is it possible to apply to be able to take advantage of the Drinking Water Bonus and when is the expense coverage of this subsidy triggered.

Drinking water bonus, for the whole of 2022 it will be possible to take advantage of what is one of the many subsidies provided for by the Financial Maneuver. This is an important financial support to which you can refer in case of expenses for the home water system.

More in detail, the drinking water bonus comes in partial reimbursement of the amount spent to install new filtering, cooling and mineralization systems, as well as the addition of food carbon dioxide. This measure aims to reduce consumption and environmental impact.

The request for coverage of the drinking water bonus occurs for those expenses recorded between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2022. Another purpose of the same is to improve the quality of the water. Among the parameters to be taken into consideration is that of the maximum amount to be based on.

Drinking water bonus, what you need to know

The bonus is applicable for expenses of up to 1000 euros to property for natural persons and 5 thousand euros for each property intended for commercial and non-commercial activities (therefore cinemas, theaters, gyms, etc …), business, institutional, arts and professions.

The request for the bonus must be submitted attaching the electronic invoice of the expense incurred. Or a commercial document with the applicant’s tax code on it. Private subjects must send their payment exclusively by bank transfer, postal transfer or anyway with any traceable payment system.

In the case of cash payment, therefore, you are not entitled to obtain the bonus. You must inform the Revenue Agency and you have time for the whole month of February following the year in which the relative expenditure took place. It is necessary to refer to the website of the Revenue Agency and also inform Enea.

The economic coverage provided by this subsidy will be used in compensation within the F24 form or in the tax return in relation to the year of the expenditure made and in those that will follow until the bonus runs out.