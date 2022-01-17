Colon cancer is one of the most common diseases and the data for the future are not encouraging, but there are drinks to avoid to reduce the risk.

The most common diseases are malignant tumors, therefore the cancer, throughout the digestive tract. We therefore speak of cancer of the stomach, esophagus, pancreas, liver, colon and rectum. These are the main causes of death in people and unfortunately in most cases they are diseases that leave no way out.

At first they are silent, they are there, but they hide well. Thus the diagnosis comes late, when the pain is active and when it is in the last phase. Think that research and studies show that in the next ten years colon cancer will increase by 90% in the population and rectal cancer by 126%. These are frightening numbers involving people under the age of 35.

What does it depend on? From what we eat, from our lifestyle. Unfortunately, there are many foods that are bad for the body and prolonged intake, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, is a huge health risk. Many people still underestimate these aspects. Can anything be done to prevent and reduce the risk of the disease? Perhaps.

Colon cancer: carbonated drinks are to be eliminated

Most of the substances our body needs comes from the food we ingest. If this is not healthy, neither will the substances inside them which will inevitably go into our digestive system.

Research published recently in the British Medical Journal warned people against taking sodas. This type of drink can double the risk of cancer in the parts of our body mentioned above. Unfortunately, taking them is a habit of many people around the world, but it should be limited or eliminated entirely.

Furthermore, other experts in the sector have highlighted the fact that it is very important to consume little red meat, increase the consumption of fruit and vegetables, be careful of alcohol and a sedentary lifestyle.

With a series of preventive tests, a series of precautions in everyday life, such as eliminating carbonated drinks, you can decrease the risk of contracting a disease such as cancer.