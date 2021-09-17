Drive 10th anniversary masterpiece by Nicolas Winding Refn and Ryan Gosling

Ten years ago it was released in American theaters Drive, the film signed by Nicolas Winding Refn. Let’s remember the cult together with Ryan Gosling And Carey Mulligan

The protagonist is a stuntman and mechanic (his name will never be revealed, played by Ryan Gosling) who, to supplement his salary, serves as a driver for some robberies organized by the criminal Shannon (Bryan Cranston), being a formidable car driver.

His double life will be interrupted by the meeting with Irene (played by Carey Mulligan) and his son Benicio, new tenants of the building. Although the woman is still emotionally attached to her imprisoned husband, it is undeniable that she feels a great attraction for the pilot who, in turn, falls in love with her.

When Irene’s husband is released from prison, the pilot discovers that the man owes money to the criminal Nino (Ron Perlman), for the protection received in prison. Fearing that they could take revenge on the woman, he decides to involve the man in a robbery, so as to repay the mafia.

But the pilot ends up finding himself in a dangerous situation and becomes the target of the mafia Nino, who begins to hunt him down.

Drive boasts a first-rate cast, composed primarily of Ryan Gosling (the pilot) e Carey Mulligan (Irene). They complete the cast Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks And Ron Perlman.

From the beginning of the film, we immediately understand the atmosphere of the film: the prologue of Drive, in fact, it begins with an adrenaline rush, in which the driver tries to escape from the police, in the midst of Californian traffic.

Drive manages to skillfully mix multiple themes and genres, including noir, giving us a story that does not skimp on sequences of pure action, but also includes more intimate sequences (just think of the now famous and iconic scene of the elevator and the kiss slow motion between the two protagonists).

The film tells a story that might seem already seen, but the creative flicker is to see it from the eyes of a distant protagonist, as if he were only a spectator of the events that happen, as if he were part of the public, like us.

We do not know the background of the characters, but only what happens in the minutes of the film, as if it were a brief parenthesis of their life, which we witness.

Violence and crime, which are at the center of the film, are stopped by an interlude of a barely hinted, but not less intense, love. The pilot is attracted to Irene and he becomes attached to her, creating a strong bond between the two: for him, it is unparalleled attraction, for her it is a lifeline in a life full of obstacles, starting with her husband in prison.

Refn manages to calibrate to the millimeter all the emotions, personalities and events that follow one another in the film, without ever going beyond. A balance that reigns supreme for the entire duration of the film and that manages to be the winning formula. His is a dry direction, cut with precision and built perfectly to tell what is promised. Despite this, we still see a rather pronounced aesthetic, an obsessive attention to detail, from the protagonist’s jacket to the smallest splash of blood. A characteristic feature that almost recalls the old films of the Eighties (we see a reference to it in the opening credits and in the title), but translated into the contemporary.

Here Refn does a work of subtraction, especially in the aesthetics of the film, an aesthetic that will make it even deeper and “baroque“In The Neon Demon.

The famous fable of the frog and the scorpion is mentioned, which becomes a metaphor for the film itself and which is also recalled in the jacket that the protagonist wears (even the one that has become highly iconic).

Despite the impeccable direction and the rhythm that manages to alternate moments of pure frenzy and slower moments at will, Drive rests entirely on the shoulders of the protagonist, the pilot.

Ryan Gosling manages to give personality and character to a protagonist who tries to hide his personality and his emotions and does so through small gestures, at times imperceptible, such as a movement of the eyes, a raising of the eyebrows and a smile. His is an extremely interesting, icy character, from which no story emerges and Gosling manages to interpret him perfectly, despite having been branded, numerous times, as an inexpressive actor.

Drive it is also the film of revenge: both for the director, who has (finally) obtained the right consideration, managing to make his previous cinematography also known, after the great success of the film. But also of Ryan Gosling, who, despite having already shown his crystalline talent (just think of films like The Believer, Half Nelson And Lars is a girl of his own), manages to conquer critics and audiences with an interpretation that is all about subtraction, while leaving you speechless.

Drive: some curiosities about the film