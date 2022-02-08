Drive My Car: a Saab 900 races for the Oscar, but Sorrentino is on its way

Drive My Car – A Saab 900 runs for the Oscar, but Sorrentino is on its way “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/ dam / quattroruote / en / news / curiosita / 2022/02/08 / drive_my_car_una_saab_900_corre_per_l_oscar_ma_c_e_sorrentino_sulla_sua_strada / gallery / rsmall / 2022-drive-my-car-03.jpg “,” big_url.: “https://quattratics.it/ content / dam / quattroruote / en / news / curiosities / 2022/02/08 / drive_my_car_una_saab_900_corre_per_l_oscar_ma_c_e_sorrentino_on_sua_strada / gallery / rbig / 2022-drive-my-car-03.jpg “,” caption “:”
A Swede with a Japanese license plate is on her way to Los Angeles, where she will also challenge the film “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino for the Oscars. The car, one Saab 900 Turbo in red, is in fact the protagonist of the Japanese road movie “Drive My Car”, competing for the best international film: the same statuette for which the latest work by the Neapolitan director competes, driven by cheering from all over Italy.
Japan favorite. For the Italian film it is not an easy undertaking, since “Drive My Car” has already triumphed in the same category at the Golden Globes, beating Sorrentino’s masterpiece. Furthermore, among the nominations made official for the Oscar race, the Japanese feature film also competes for the title of best film, that is, for the most coveted Academy Award, as well as for best direction, with Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, and the best film adaptation, as the film is based on the short story of the same name by acclaimed writer Haruki Murakami.
The plot. The Japanese opera, lasting 179 minutes, brings to the big screen the stories of Kafuku, actor and theater director, who agrees to direct Chekhov’s drama “Uncle Vanya” when he is still shaken by the death of his wife. He thus goes to Hiroshima, where he meets Misaki, a young woman who has to be his driver on his long car journeys and with whom he will become more and more familiar.
Saab from Oscar. The car, in fact, is a first generation three-door Saab 900 (the “Classic”), produced no earlier than 1987, since the stylistic features of the restyling of that year are recognizable on the specimen of the film. If the film, as likely, gets at least one statuette, this Saab would evoke a precedent: another 900 – in this case of the second generation and with Cabrio body – makes a fine show of itself in “Something has changed”, a film by James L. Brooks which in 1997 earned Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt an Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. All that remains is to wait for the night of the Oscars, scheduled for next March 27th.