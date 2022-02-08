Drive My Car: a Saab 900 races for the Oscar, but Sorrentino is on its way

A Swede with a Japanese license plate is on her way to Los Angeles, where she will also challenge the film “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino for the Oscars. The car, one Saab 900 Turbo in red, is in fact the protagonist of the Japanese road movie “Drive My Car”, competing for the best international film: the same statuette for which the latest work by the Neapolitan director competes, driven by cheering from all over Italy.

Japan favorite. For the Italian film it is not an easy undertaking, since “Drive My Car” has already triumphed in the same category at the Golden Globes, beating Sorrentino’s masterpiece. Furthermore, among the nominations made official for the Oscar race, the Japanese feature film also competes for the title of best film, that is, for the most coveted Academy Award, as well as for best direction, with Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, and the best film adaptation, as the film is based on the short story of the same name by acclaimed writer Haruki Murakami.