Drive: one of the most influential films of our time turns 10 | Cinema

When Drive arrived in Italy, the distribution decided to broadcast the first 10 minutes of the film online. It was a perfect find not only commercially but also critically. It is in fact in that attack that the whole revolution of Drive. In that early action scene like there might be in a 007 movie (only sent at x0.5) it lacks everything we are used to finding in an action scene. No heat, no excited editing, no crazy movements, no spectacularization and no music.

Nothing.

Refn created a better tension and a more engaging epic than Fast & Furious without using any of his tools but showing another territory of cinema. It was so perfect that it hit not only the most attentive to the language of the images but also the most distracted spectators.

A conventional situation with conventional outcomes is presented in a way we do not recognize. There is a robbery, a driver waiting and then a chase, via car and helicopter, until a final stratagem to escape capture. The soundtrack is basically a bass line that is getting warmer rather than more present as the scene mounts. Noises are more important. The editing is more important, many continuous cuts that do not increase the pace but rather, counterintuitively, together with the noises create stasis and tension. Throughout the first part the action comes from the police radio which tells what happens home run, the risk of being caught. In the second, since we understand from the radio that they have been discovered by the helicopter (no one tells us and the need to understand draws us even more into the action) even the little bass that was there disappears, recite the lights that they look for the car, recite the anempathic noises, the roar of the engine, recite the montage on the eyes of Gosling who scrutinize.

The film speaks only with images and sounds.

Consistently, the plot of Drive is dry to the maximum: a rental driver for crime falls in love with his neighbor and becomes involved in the life of her and her criminal husband. It is a very simple fairytale structure, princess in danger, villain and hero who falls in love with it, which stimulates the film to be very complicated more in the implications than in the plot. Everything comes from the novel by James Sallis but it is only a skeleton that serves to build the film, certainly not the inspiration, which instead is much more senseless. As told several times by Gosling And Refn the two had met in Los Angeles why Refn he was there for a film with Harrison Ford that he would never make and, as usual, various meetings are combined to explore collaborations. One of these was precisely with Gosling, growing actor but not yet a major movie star. Refn he was on medication because he got a bad flu. He was in pieces and the meeting went very badly. On the way back he didn’t have much money for a taxi and asked Gosling a tear at home. An hour (!) Journey in which neither of us talks. Silence. Gosling then puts on the radio and leaves Can’t Fight This Feeling from REO Speedwagon (a classic of pimp pop music, sentimental with a certain naivety). Completely high on drugs and fever Refn begins to sing, elated, and cry. He got the idea and tells it to Gosling: “A film about a man who drives around the city in silence and listens to pop music because he vents it sentimentally“. “I’m inIs the answer. Who knows what he had seen there Gosling…

That of the production of Drive it is a story of Europeans who go to Hollywood take the purest Hollywood stuff and twist it with ideas unthinkable in America, shaping what they know (and we know) in directions that no one can predict. That is, the history of Hollywood itself.

We are in the post-Michael Mann in that idea of ​​metropolis pulp-zen, where crime and driving through a city at night with intentions of action (and electronic sounds) are transformed into a form of meditation. Plus in Drive there really is Refn himself, his obsessions and the firm intention to merge together everything he loves of auteur cinema with everything he loves of the genre, the taste for composition, photography and music of Cliff Martinez, a much better and higher version of the 80’s sounds Can’t Fight This Feeling. Drive it is not a film of profound levels of reading but one of combinations that create meaning.

Refn dusts off and recreates the aesthetics of neon from scratch, relaunching it throughout the 1910s, combining it with a story inspired by The Driver from Walter Hill, approaches it to Cliff Martinez and driven romanticism. All amalgamated by its rarefaction, by the ability it has to slow down and create engaging atmospheres by passing through paths that no one else knows.

Drive thinks as if it were the first film in the history of cinema, in the sense that while relying on a novel and (vaguely) on another film, it does everything in a personal way. He has his own font for the opening credits, he has colors only his own (the mix of neon reds and blues will become a classic of the trendy nocturnal films of the following years), he has his own clothing, his own photography, a protagonist who does not speak as we had not seen and then the slow action scenes (one even in slow motion), a woman like Christina Hendricks and another like Carey Mulligan (i.e. the antipodes), in a plot that really couldn’t be less than that. It is to all intents and purposes European auteur cinema brought to anyone, transformed into commercial material.

Its success with the public, with the industry and at the Cannes Film Festival well explain how many territories the film can occupy.

Up to that of video games.

It is one of the cornerstones of the great change of the 1910s.

He had already been there The dark Knight and the cinema of Nolan (which, however, are not festival stuff) but then it will come Gravity with his festival successes, Oscars and audiences who in other ways will contribute to launch the idea that authors, directors with unique visions and particular poetics can be the best people to create a crossover genre cinema, capable of taking both a public that wants something commercial than the one that wants something sophisticated. The Tarantine dream (cinema for everyone and for a few at the same time) became mass for a decade. They will come The shape of water, Arrival, La La Land, Joker and many other films that will confirm this idea (but also many others that fail trying to play in that arena).

Drive remains the prototype impossible to replicate, launches all involved and above all Ryan Gosling sticking silent roles to him and emphasizing his preference for painful, subtractive acting. Again a choice not really for commercial cinema but more for auteur cinema, which instead becomes mainstream.

With great surprise it will be then Refn himself to commit suicide, commercially speaking, denying everything Drive had claimed. Only God forgives then The Neon Demon they are powerful swerves towards festival cinema, they have nothing of the commercial pursuit of Drive. They are in line with many of the films he did before (Valhalla Rising for example) and for him they were a way to escape the Hollywoodization of his career, refuse to normalize his cinema and indeed tell everyone that he plays in another league, he wants to do something else and that’s something else.

The same strength of Drive is such that the status of Refn remains very high, even after the failure of the series Too Young To Die Old.

