Drive: Ryan Gosling’s dark hero in a noir out of time

Give me the time and place and I’ll give you five minutes. Whatever happens in those five minutes, I’ll take care of it, but I warn you: whatever happens a minute before or a minute later, you are on your own.

Drive: a close-up of Ryan Gosling

The instructions spoken on the phone by the protagonist in the opening scene of Drive, immediately before a night robbery, they already provide us with some coordinates regarding the character played by Ryan Gosling: precise, methodical, with a mathematical rigor that does not admit errors or exceptions. With his impassive gaze, the toothpick perpetually suspended between his lips and an icy confidence as he whizzes through the streets of Los Angeles, in a cloak of darkness illuminated by neon lights, the driver nameless of Nicolas Winding Refn’s film takes on an endless iconography: from the silent heroes of the French polaris of the sixties and seventies (Jean-Pierre Melville and surroundings) to the infinite gallery of ‘toughs’ of American cinema, from classical age in New Hollywood to get to Michael Mann’s detective stories.

Drive: an image of the protagonist

Drive, we understand from the initial sequences, is after all a work that draws heavily from the cinematic imagination, but without limiting itself to a specific model or a single vein. The most immediate reference, starting from the title, is that to Driver the impregnable (in original The Driver), directed by Walter Hill in 1978: a thriller revalued only after years, in which Ryan O’Neal played another driver unnamed hired by criminal gangs to escape the police after a robbery. Referring partly to Walter Hill’s second work and partly to the novel Drive by James Sallis, adapted for the screen by Hossein Amini, in 2011 the Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn thus he signed his first US production, scoring what would prove to be the most successful of his career and one of the most surprising films of the decade.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s postmodern neo-noir

Drive: Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan

Presented to the enthusiasm of critics at the Cannes Film Festival, where Refn won the award for best director, Drive debuted in American theaters on September 16, 2011, grossing thirty-five million dollars in the US and exceeding eighty million worldwide: enough to transform Refn’s neo-noir into one of those instant cults set for sure longevity. A result by no means taken for granted, however: why Drive, beyond the presence of an already established actor who Ryan Gosling, is proposed in many respects as an anomalous product compared to the canons of contemporary Hollywood crime dramas. It is a film that has its roots in the past, but through such a mixture of elements that it borders on postmodernism (while moving in the opposite direction to Quentin Tarantino’s cinema); and it is a film that, in the style adopted even before the narrative formula, moves away from many traditional conventions.

Drive: an image by Ryan Gosling

Drive: an image by Ryan Gosling

Hence probably the feeling of witnessing a work out of time, or at least that does not allow itself to be pigeon-holed easily within patterns typical of a single period. The contradictions of Drive appear evident from theincipit, when the gaudy shocking pink headlines are superimposed on the darkness of the Los Angeles asphalt jungle, while the solemnity of the polar is combined with a soundtrack based on synth sounds and electronic music. Drive, in short, is a thriller that thrives on contrasts, daring and fascinating syntheses: Tick ​​of the Clock by Chromatics marks the first, electrifying escape of the driver in the Los Angeles night, while the gorgeous Nightcall by Kavinsky, with its combination of the robotic artificiality of synth-pop and the sweetness of the refrain, acts as an ideal counterpoint to the film itself, in which the gloom of a noir with pulp tones is accompanied by an almost fairytale romanticism.

From Drive to The Neon Demon: horror and beauty in Nicolas Winding Refn’s cinema

Real human being and a real hero

Drive: Oscar Isaac and Ryan Gosling

If in fact Ryan Gosling, complete with a golden scorpion on the back of his jacket, embodies the archetype of the tough guy with a heart of gold, a young man lent to crime but animated by a deep moral sense, Carey Mulligan in the part of Irene Gabriel is a version of “damsel in distress” updated to the 2000s, with an ex-convict husband, Standard (Oscar Isaac), to whom the driver she will offer to help him to pay off his family’s debts. And again in the perspective of a hyper-stylized story, in which the characters correspond to well-determined roles rather than individuals with a multifaceted personality, there are also two villains of great impact: an impressive Albert Brooks in the role of the boss Bernie Rose and the rediscovered Ron Perlman, who lends his unmistakable face to the Italian-American gangster Nino Paolozzi. The parable of the driver it is therefore a passage from the “dark side” of the underworld to a heroism inherent in the essence of the character, loner selfless willing to risk his life for the love of Irene.

Drive: Carey Mulligan and Ryan Gosling

Drive: Carey Mulligan and Ryan Gosling

Between constant tension, brackets of tenderness and sudden outbursts of violence, sometimes even in the same scene (the kiss between Gosling and Mulligan in the elevator, at slow motion), Drive therefore managed to print itself in the collective imagination in a very peculiar way; because it is one of those films in which the viewer can feel, perhaps unconsciously, echoes and suggestions of immediate recognition, but which here follow an unusual and hypnotic rhythm. And if it is possible to trace a continuity with the previous Valhalla Rising, the greater accessibility of Drive has allowed Nicolas Winding Refn to be known by a much wider audience. Two years after his new foray into the noir territories, Only God Forgives, he will not enjoy the same fortune, due to an even more hieratic approach. Nonetheless, with The Neon Demon and the TV series Too Old to Die Young, Refn will choose to go in even more extreme directions; now far from the success of Drive, but eager to explore roads in which it is still worthwhile to venture and, perhaps, to get lost.

Drive: the explanation of the film’s ending