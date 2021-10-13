Drive tonight on tv. The 891 words of Ryan Gosling and the impossible sequel. The 12 secrets

“Drive”, a film directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and inspired by the novel of the same name by James Sallis, is on the air tonight (at 21.20, Rai 4). The protagonist is a car driver, played by Ryan Gosling, who also works as a mechanic and film stuntman in Hollywood. However, to round up, he chauffeurs some bank robbers during their heists. In her building lives Irene (Carey Mulligan), mother of little Benicio who has her husband, Standard Gabriel, in prison. When the latter comes out of the penitentiary, he ends up together with the pilot embroiled in a dangerous mafia tour. The two participate in a robbery, Standard Gabriel killed, while the pilot will be forced to face several dangers to save the lives of the young and defenseless Irene and her son. Drive a flawless noir with a slow pace that changes rapidly in the key scenes, bloody and raw, accompanied by the unforgettable soundtrack curated by Cliff Martinez. There is no shortage of spectacular scenes, chases and suspense. Ryan Gosling in a state of grace and perfectly embodies the nameless protagonist, a romantic and taciturn lone wolf. Drive wins the Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival and conquers the public. Costing $ 11 million, it takes $ 76 million and turns Gosling into a Hollywood star. Waiting for the broadcast, here are 12 things you may not know.