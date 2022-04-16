Drive your car calmly by removing notifications in Apple CarPlay when connecting your iPhone

Share

Find out how easy it is to turn off notifications in Apple CarPlay when you connect your iPhone.

Apple users who own or lease a vehicle have the option to use the app CarPlay for integrate iPhone with car infotainment systemas long as it is compatible.

With the connection of your iPhone to CarPlay, the terminal of the Apple device is replaced to interact from the car’s own screen.

There are many advantages to using App CarPlay. However, this Apple co-pilot can be a bit uncomfortable or distracting when you need to fully concentrate behind the wheel.

Did you know that it is possible to configure your iPhone to Not receive some car screen notifications? This function is very valuable when you want keep your privacyespecially if you are accompanied on a trip.

The most recommended is disable notifications when you connect to the vehicle with the iPhone, before leaving with your car. For it there are several easy ways to do itwhich are explained below.

How to remove message notifications in Apple CarPlay

this option will prevent message notifications from appearing or chat applications like WhatsApp, on the CarPlay screen in the car.

If you require it, connect your iPhone to CarPlay via the USB cable to the USB port of the Car. When making this connection you will be asked for authorization, you accept it and you will have already connected.

Although you can also connect with bluetooth to the Wireless CarPlay. But keep in mind that the system must be compatible, and that leads to a higher consumption of the iPhone battery.

There are other ways to enjoy wireless CarPlay in any car.

Once connected iPhone to CarPlay of the car, follow these steps:

Opens Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. tap on Notifications and will appear Applications what can you deactivate .

and will appear what can you . Select the WhatsApp or Messages app .

. Look for the option Show in CarPlayswipe left to turn off the switch that appears next to it.

In this case, when stops in particular this type of notification, will include those of private and group messagesbut also of the video or audio calls when your iPhone is connected.

How to remove notifications in Apple CarPlay with driving mode

This form will allow you to activate a function in CarPlay to silence notifications. However, and as an important aspect, all notifications are blocked, but call notifications will still show.

To activate the function:

open the app Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. tap on driving focus .

. activate it sliding the switch that appears next to it to your right. If it is activated the button will appear in color green.

If you wish configure according to your preferencesfor example choose the contacts which can call and message you while driving, and also send auto replies, every time you connect with your iPhone to CarPlay, please follow this guide:

Search Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Choose Focus .

. open the icon “plus” at the top right and choose Lead . The system will guide you the first time to set it up.

at the top right and choose . the first time to set it up. Can you add the contacts from your list and allow the notification to be activated for that contact.

from your list and allow the notification to be activated for that contact. Finally activate manually by selecting the option that appears below activate automatically sliding the switch to the right and see in green .

sliding the switch to the right and . Guard the configuration.

Whenever you want you can add or remove the contacts you prefer.

How to remove notifications in Apple CarPlay so that Siri can read them on speaker

This option will only be used for announce messages with Siri, and it will read them to you, without having to display the notification on the screen. To activate it, proceed as follows:

Opens Settings and then tap on Notifications .

and then tap on . Choose announce notification Y activate it sliding the button to the right.

Y sliding the button to the right. go down to the CarPlay option that appears to the right indicating Posts .

that appears to the right indicating . Choose the option Announce new messages.

Thus will activate Siri to announce messages aloud each time you start CarPlay. This is very useful when driving, especially if you are alone, but if you want to turn it off you must proceed to set it up again.

Siri only will read internal text messagesnot WhatsApp or other Chat Apps.

With your iPhone connected to CarPlay can you turn on or off any notification you wantyou just have to go to Settings/Notifications and choose any app that supports CarPlay.

Which notifications you want to prevent from appearing when driving will depend on your requirements. And with the magic of connecting your iPhone with Apple CarPlayyou can easily disable them.

Remember make adjustments what do you need to remove notifications in Apple CarPlay, while you are parked and in a safe place, do not do it while driving. Your safety is more valuable.

If you want to meet other cool tricks for Apple CarPlaytap on this Link.

Image |Apple website

Related topics: tutorials

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!