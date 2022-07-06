Driver drags man on hood for several feet in San Jacinto

The incident occurred on Venustiano Carranza Boulevard. It is still not clear what happened, users on social networks point out that it could be a criminal act against the driver.

A video published on social networks shows the moment in which the driver of a sedan car ran over a person and dragged him for several meters in the San Jacinto neighborhoodin San Salvador.

The event was recorded this afternoon on Venustiano Carranza Boulevard, very close to where a police station is located, according to social media user complaint.

The driver zigzags trying to throw the man off. Illustrative and non-commercial image. Screenshot

The video was recorded by another of the drivers who was circulating in the area. In the images it can be seen that the alleged victim runs in the direction of the dark-colored car, for a moment he loses focus, then it is observed that the sedan-type car accelerates carrying on the hood the man who was wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans.

The car continues and maneuvers in a zigzag trying to throw the man away, then continues until it disappears from the camera. “He took it,” the person recording the video is heard saying in astonishment.

In social networks, some users warn that it could be a criminal act against the driver. There is also the version that prior to what happened there was a discussion.

