driver for the new RX 6000 Refresh GPUs

New GPUs RX6000 Refresh to the fore by AMD and with them new drivers, which are already available from their website and in a few days they should be in all the stores in our country if the shipments have arrived on time. Therefore, AMD has not really had time to release a driver with too many new features compared to the previous version, although there is a correction that many may like because it has to do with Windows 10.

It is more than interesting to see how AMD has caught up with NVIDIA in this crucial section and that curiously brings Intel upside down with its ARC GPUs. This only shows that creating a GPU driver is a titanic task that many do not value, but thousands of engineers around the world work on it, so as expected in a release as controversial as this, the RX6000 Refresh are now supported.

AMD Adrenalin 22.5.1, WHQL driver for RX 6000 Refresh

After several betas they were already playing some WHQL as God intended, which is not a problem as such, but it is a point where AMD washes its hands of NVIDIA, which does certify all its drivers that are not Hotfix and therefore the excuses cannot be such.

Even so, it is appreciated that they are up to date fulfilling their obligations as these GPUs were launched. So without further ado, what do these bring? Adrenaline 22.5.1 WHQL?

support for

AMD Radeon RX6650XT

AMD Radeon RX6750XT

AMD Radeon RX6950XT

Fixed issues

Some users of the Windows 10 operating system may notice the absence of the Windows Aero transparency effect.

Known issues

You may experience a performance drop when playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX 11 on some AMD graphics products, such as the RX6900XT.

GPU utilization may stall when 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD graphics products, such as the RX 570.

in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD graphics products, such as the The screen may flicker or go black during video playback or gaming on some AMD graphics products, such as the RX 6700 XT.

Using Radeon Super Resolution on displays with a resolution of 2560×1600 can cause a system crash. A temporary solution is to set the Display scale mode in Full Dashboard.

can cause a system crash. A temporary solution is to set the in Full Dashboard. Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to appear when enabled in some games and system settings. Any user who may have problems with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and Radeon logging features may intermittently report values ​​of extremely high and incorrect memory clock.

You can download these AMD drivers from the company’s official website.