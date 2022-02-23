Driver of Venga la Alegría cannot walk due to treatment | INSTAGRAM

The popular host of ‘Venga la Alegría’, Sofía Aragón was explaining the situation she is going through, many of her fans already knew that she had a condition, but not what the treatment that is being applied would do to her

Where is Sofia? It was what the viewers of the weekend version of VLAexplaining that she was absent and that she misses all her classmates, but right now she needs to be lying down resting and explains why.

“Since I have 16 years I suffer from a condition that was detected, endometriosisa very personal issue because in the end it includes the fallopian tubes, uterus, womb, so it has been a constant struggle, “he shared on the entertainment program.

That is why there is a treatment what does not allow you to walk: “A couple of years ago I started the new treatment, I think that from the age of 16, 17 they started giving me hormones, but a couple of years ago I stopped taking them and started a treatment that is going to help me preserve my ovarian reserve to be able to ensure the future of having children, because it is one of my greatest dreams, to be a mother”, she confessed.

"This month was very difficult, during my period it was very painful today I started the treatment that makes me unable to move and walk," she continues.









Of course, what is going through a difficult time, he has already had more than three surgeries to try to solve the situation.

“It is a condition that is not talked about much, but I think that up to 14% of women, so a silent disease that hurts a lot because it does not present funeral symptoms, that is why it is so difficult to detect, but we are going to give it more voice and more strength. so that more women can find a way to solve it,” she concluded.

