Driver opens fire on another car. The shock video taken from the cockpit – Corriere.it

The story comes from Miami, via social media. Eric Popper, 30, fired several shots at a man driving, like him, the I-95 interstate in Miami-Dade County after being overtaken. Incredibly no one was injured during the clash.

What happened The story dates back to last June, but has only become public knowledge in these days thanks to the diffusion on social networks of a shocking video taken by the dashcam, the camera mounted in the cockpit of Popper’s Toyota Venza. The video was fundamental in clarifying the dynamics of the incident, because it contradicts the initial report of the Florida Highway Patrol.

SLATER SCOOP: Exclusive video of road-rage shooting in Miami from in-car camera. The shooter seen here was arrested and is awaiting trial. He told cops the other driver fired first. (Warning: Language and gunfire) pic.twitter.com/10vDVEwBbw – Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 28, 2022

The shocking video In the video, Popper is seen humming in the car. But his carelessness interrupted by the driver of the car behind his who, unable to overtake him, blows his horn for a long time. Popper swears and nails to annoy the other car, continuing to look in the rearview mirror. When the pursuer finally manages to pass him, Popper pulls a pistol from the center console and begins firing through the windows of his own car against the one that passes by.

Proof for or against Popper? The footage was obtained by radio talk show host Andy Slater who spread it on Twitter. And Popper’s attorney, Robert Gershman, confirmed that it is an authentic footage that would show that his client was defending himself. According to what the lawyer told the broadcaster NBC 6 South Florida it would have been the driver of the other vehicle to fire first: A shot, which sounds like a shot, is heard on Mr. Popper’s car and at that point the situation worsened. Hence, we believe that the audio and video evidence exonerates it. The other driver, however, claimed that he was not armed, but that he had only thrown a bottle of water against Popper. Police initially believed that there was an exchange of gunshots because both cars were riddled with bullets, but the dashcam footage shows that the damage to Popper’s vehicle was self-inflicted. The pilot-gunslinger, therefore, is now accused of aggravated assault with a firearm.

