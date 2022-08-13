driver recounts the moment when subjects set fire to his truck in Baja California

“This is not an assault,” says a driver who was the order he received this Friday from three men when he was driving in his transport van with two passengers on board in Lower California, State that this afternoon-night was affected by armed groups that generated violence in Mexicali, Tijuana, Rosarito and Tecate.

After getting off, says the driver, the three subjects took out a can of gasoline and set the truck on fire and ran away from the scene. According to the ducts, one of the assailants was burned by the flames.

The State Goverment later acknowledged the attacks on the vehicles and reported that there were no reports of injured people. It was indicated that the criminals set fire to at least 10 public transport units in different parts of the state.

“Multiple traffic closure events are reported on highways in Baja California. Mexicali, Tijuana, Rosarito and Tecate report burning transport vehicles,” said a statement from the agency.

In this regard, the Governor Marina del Pilar Avila, In his social networks, he condemned the attacks and pointed out that he had already been arrested for the events.

According to the description of witnesses, it is about groups of armed men, who threatened the drivers of the vehicles, forced them to get off together with the users, threw gasoline and set them on fire.

The first incident was reported at 4:00 p.m. Tecate-Tijuana Highway, at kilometer 129 at the height of the El Bajío Industrial Park, where the fire was fully controlled and later, at 6:48 p.m., one more was reported on the Tecate-Ensenada highway, kilometer 3.

