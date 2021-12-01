Health

Driver-rescuers, the process for the recognition of the professional figure goes on in Rome

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago
A meeting was held today in Rome between the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, Senator Laniece and Senator Marinello of the Health Commission and a delegation of Confintesa Healthcare to discuss the formal establishment of the professional figure of the driver-rescuer. The union delegation was made up of the President of Confintesa Massimo Visconti, by the National Secretary of Confintesa Sanità Domenico Amato, by the Regional Coordinator Confintesa 118 Sicily, Mario Manzo, and by the Statutory Auditor Mimmo Bruno, both members of the Confintesa Sanità National Secretariat.

The meeting saw the Confintesa delegation which one active part in soliciting the approval of the bill on the “Recognition of the Figure and Professional Profile of Driver-Rescuer “, of which, moreover, Undersecretary Sileri is co-signatory; this due recognition is aimed not only at improving the Emergency and Urgency Health Service outside the hospital, but also at filling a legislative gap present in our system since 1992 which it does not give the right protections to a vast category of workers who, especially in this pandemic period, have put their health and their lives at risk without any professional protection.

“This is a shortcoming that Senator Sileri will take care to heal by the end of the legislature, ensuring that the bill quickly passes all the steps provided for by the parliamentary process- declares Domenico Amato, National Secretary of Confintesa Sanità- The goal is to give fair regulatory recognition to a figure who has done so much for the Italian people. Furthermore, Sileri did not reject the hypothesis of the issue of a Ministerial Decree to shorten the times and give the regions a suitable tool to facilitate the recognition of the figure of the driver-rescuer; we can only thank him, Senator Marinello and Laniece for their commitment ».

