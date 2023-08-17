“Driver” Scania arrives in Peru

alliance

– Argentina. Nutrilon4 and Fundación Garraham support families through children’s stories that address issues of nurture, encouragement and dignity. They feature nurturing content and playful stories provided by Graham experts to share with boys and girls, promoting the experience generated by reading.

Peru. program arrived the drivers Scania to Peru. This is the first edition of the Scania bus driving expertise programme. There will be 10 selected who will get this scholarship. It has already had several editions in Argentina.

– Argentina. Hiper Changomas introduces Massclub, a new exclusive benefit program for customers across the country. Through the Massclub portal, customers will be able to register for free and have access to exclusive promotions in all branches, receive unique discounts on gastronomy, entertainment and retail chain’s network of pharmacies and autocenters, among other items.

-global. adidas has introduced its new Tiro and Everin collection, which it aims to grow into its new range: adidas games, The brand’s new range seeks to elevate the consumer’s everyday look through a range of modern cuts that incorporate the latest performance technologies. Jenna Ortega (Merlina) made her adidas debut starring in the launch of the line.

-Latam. In the context of World Water Week taking place from 20 to 24 August, PepsiCo understands that access to clean, potable and safe water resources is an essential requirement for communities to prosper. Hence the global goals PepsiCo has set for 2030 with its transformation agenda in the context of sustainability: Pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). These include providing 100 million people with access to drinking water, having a net positive impact on water use, and offsetting 100% of water used in areas of high water risk.

– Argentina. Café Martinez celebrates its 90th anniversary in its iconic Casa Martinez. The Argentine brand celebrates its heritage in an interactive event that blends tradition and technology in the heart of Buenos Aires, cementing its bond. cafenials,