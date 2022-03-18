Driverless cars: the US gives free rein to vehicles conceived from scratch to be autonomous

Autonomous driving cars will have shapes less and less similar to those of conventional cars

There are certain limitations that define the shape of a car. Some are mechanical, engineering relatedbut others are emotional. If car designers could give free rein to their imaginations, they would probably create vehicles that few people would associate with a car as we know it.

“Many times, the market, which is ultimately about people, is not prepared for certain forms. In automotive companies, design exercises are carried out that are never going to go into production, but they are just that, exercises”said the Argentine designer Juan Manuel Diazcurrently in the design department of Audi Motorsportbefore Infobae’s query regarding what the cars of the future will be like.

“The car will not be one type. There will be a mix of electric, with gaseous hydrogen or fuel cell cars, but there will be solar cars and cars powered by synthetic fuels. And there will also be shared cars, individual cars and autonomous cars.” He expanded on his answer.

Those are the emotional limitations that were mentioned at the beginning. They are aesthetic barriers that consumers will be able to cross over time to accept concepts that today they would reject without hesitation.

In the absence of a steering wheel and pedals, an autonomous vehicle can become a means of transportation in multiple ways, like this Volvo concept called 360c

Mechanical barriers are like an exact science. Just as two plus two equals four, a car, by definition it has to have wheels, a propulsion system that makes them move, a compartment for one or more passengers, a steering wheel, pedals and a brake system that stops it. The rest of the parts of a vehicle that is defined as a car, may or may not be. A car also requires a Homologation process. must comply with safety related guidelines to be able to circulate through the streets, between other cars and between people.

If it does not meet those guidelines, it cannot be legally manufactured, patented, sold, and used. But those guidelines must be updated as technology advances. Until that happens, there is a mechanical limitation to creation. To be precise, it serves as an example think of a car that can lift off the ground and float in the air at the same height as conventional cars, but without touching the ground. That car will not need wheels, however, a car without wheels would not be homologated by legislation.

The car without a steering wheel should not necessarily comply with this classic design, nor with a dashboard in the front

In the US they have taken a step forward in that process of updating to the current times. The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has just authorized the manufacture of cars without a steering wheel and without pedals, as a way of creating the framework to promote the development of autonomous vehicles from its conception.

From the moment a car company has developed a Level 5 autonomy system (the one that completely dispenses with the human being for driving), and the legislation authorizes the circulation For this type of car, it will not be necessary for them to have a steering wheel and pedals.

This can allow more space to be gained, particularly in the area of ​​the front seat where the conventional driver would sit, but above all things, will allow the boards to change by not needing the indications to be necessarily on that site, in fact, can allow seats can be swivel and do not have to be directed towards the front of the car.

The autonomous vehicle can have both directions of movement, and indistinctly go forwards or backwards, thanks to the absence of a driving position

In reality, the imagination can fly while maintaining the known shape of the car, but a design that does not distinguish a front and a rear part could perfectly appear, since it can go in both directions indistinctly. And furthermore, it could exist a design that does not have a front, tail and sides, could be square and circular in all four directions without having to turn, but only choose the direction in which the four spheres that replace the four wheels should turn.

What the NHTSA has done is amend the final rules that eliminate the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. This rule will apply to all those vehicles that are built from scratch to become autonomous Naturally, because Level 3 and 4 freelancers must have open the possibility of action by a person to lead them in certain circumstances.

