drivers and minimum PC requirements, recommended and ultra – Nerd4.life

Now that the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite is available, 343 Industries has unveiled i official PC system requirements minimum, recommended and ultra, as well as i recommended drivers to play the new Master Chief adventure.

The developers recommend playing Halo Infinite with the latest GPU drivers available, which you can download from the official websites of the various manufacturers. In particular:

Halo Infinite, the multiplayer beta is available since last night

As for the system requirements, below are the low (minimum), medium, high (recommended) and ultra settings of Halo Infinite:

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 RS5 x64 1809 (update October 2018)

: Windows 10 RS5 x64 1809 (update October 2018) CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i5-4440 GPU : AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti VRAM : 4+ GB

: 4+ GB RAM : 8+ GB

: 8+ GB SSD: 50+ GB

Medium

OS : Windows 10 19H2 x64 1909 (Update November 2019)

: Windows 10 19H2 x64 1909 (Update November 2019) CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-9500

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-9500 GPU : AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 (6GB)

: AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 (6GB) VRAM : 6+ GB

: 6+ GB RAM : 8+ GB

: 8+ GB SSD: 50+ GB

Recommended



OS : Windows 10 19H2 x64 1909 (update November 2019)

: Windows 10 19H2 x64 1909 (update November 2019) CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k GPU : AMD RX 5700XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

: AMD RX 5700XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 VRAM : 8+ GB

: 8+ GB RAM : 16+ GB

: 16+ GB SSD: 50+ GB

Ultra

OS : Windows 10 19H2 x64 1909 (November 2019 update)

: Windows 10 19H2 x64 1909 (November 2019 update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel i9-11900k

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel i9-11900k GPU : AMD 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080

: AMD 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080 VRAM : 10+ GB

: 10+ GB RAM : 16+ GB

: 16+ GB SSD: 50+ GB

We remind you that Halo Infinite will be available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC fromDecember 8. At launch it will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The multiplayer sector has been available since last night as a beta open to all and is already achieving great success on Steam.