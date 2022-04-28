Drivers ranking after the Emilia Romagna GP

Red Bull’s domain at Ferrari’s, which turned his dream into a nightmare; Hamilton is at his lowest level since he came to F1

Round weekend for the world champion: pole, sprint, race and fastest lap. Maximum points and an unbeatable pace, unsustainable for the rest.

After an unfortunate classification, Checo Pérez knew how to recover decisively and cleanly in the Sprint; In the race he had a great duel against Leclerc and beyond a bad braking in a chicane, the Mexican did everything well and took several points from the main rival.

3.Lando Norris

First podium for a team that, at the beginning of the campaign, seemed far from these results. At Imola Lando squeezed the MCL36 all weekend; It’s not that he only had a good Sunday, he did it on Friday in qualifying, in Sprint and in the race, where he got the podium thanks to his perseverance and some luck.

4.Yuki Tsunoda

And speaking of getting everything out of a car, the Japanese driver had what could well be called his best F1 race in Emilia Romagna. Although it was a modest qualification, he beat Gasly; then he advanced in Sprint and on Sunday he was one of the brightest stars and reaped big for the team.

5. Valtteri Bottas

We continue to highlight those who get everything out of the car with no mistakes, or minimal mistakes: the Finn again. The number 1 Alfa Romeo did not fail and even finished the race on the tail of Russell’s Mercedes.

6. George Russell

‘Mr. Saturday’ may well begin to be ‘Mr. Consistency’. He suffered in qualifying and the Sprint was nothing to write home about, but in the race he started spectacularly and took advantage of the mistakes of others to firmly position himself in the important points.

7. Fernando Alonso

And if Russell is ‘Mr. Consistency’, with Alonso we are facing ‘Mr. Bad Luck’. An error by Schumacher cost the Asturian the race. However, both on Friday and Saturday he showed that he is still one of the great assets of this category.

8. Kevin Magnussen

Keep scoring points for the Haas team. Good qualifying, the best in the organization since they arrived in F1, while in the Sprint and in the Grand Prix he held on as long as he could. Another great effort from the Dane.

9. Sebastian Vettel

Things finally settled down for the four-time F1 champion. And ‘Seb’ took advantage of Imola to shine his dull 2022 image a bit.

10. Carlos Sainz Jr.

Top 10 for the Spanish driver for what he did in the Sprint, in which he climbed up positions after a poor qualifying -a new mistake by the man from Madrid-. In the race he could do nothing because he was the victim of Daniel Ricciardo.

11. Lance Stroll

Together with Tsunoda, he starred in one of the best moments of the Grand Prix. Stroll knew how to handle the difficult conditions at Imola; he attacked and defended in the tight middle pack and took units. Good weekend for Aston Martin.

12. Alexander Albon

A little more speed in the Williams and Albon would be constantly fighting for the last units. But it’s not for him. He gets what he can out of the FW44 and he did it again at Imola.

Clamorous mistake by Leclerc against the Tifosi. A few laps from the end he lost the podium by making a mistake while chasing Checo Pérez. He was lucky, it could have been worse. We left him in this place because his Friday and Saturday were good.

14. Pierre Gasly

Dominated by Yuki Tsunoda, the best thing the Frenchman did in Italy was hold Lewis Hamilton back.

15. Mick Schumacher

Missed opportunity for ‘Schumi’. Haas started with both cars in the top 10, after a good sprint from Mick. However, the son of the legend made a mistake and the opportunity for points quickly disappeared.

16. Daniel Ricciardo

As with Mick, Daniel’s Sunday went awry from the start. McLaren was in a position to score big, but Ricciardo ruined his and Sainz’s races and added another poor result to the season.

17. Zhou Guanyu

The most discreet weekend for the Chinese rookie. We do not ask that he be up to Bottas, but this time he could not even be a pale reflection of the Finn.

18. Nicholas Latifi

Well, a weekend without serious errors. He left the car in one piece and finished the race.

19.Lewis Hamilton

We finish this ranking with two drivers totally dominated and evidenced by their teammates.

The Hamilton thing is worrying, because he is one of the best drivers and one of the most appreciated assets and his level in Imola was very low. He’s never beaten Russell, not even a free practice, and his teammate’s result suggests it’s not all Mercedes’ fault, as Toto Wolff constantly insinuates.

20. Esteban Ocon

Another pilot who did not see the dust of his teammate. The Alpine may not be the fourth best car on the grid, but Alonso is responsible for making it up in such a way, but Ocon only gets what the car gives and sometimes, like in Imola, not even that.