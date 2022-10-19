Drone captured the images of an armed combat between the Gulf Cartel and the Northeast Cartel

The armed aggressions were recorded near the border with the United States, in Ciudad Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas

In a recording made by a drone and shared on social networks it was possible to observe a armed combat between the Northeast Cartel and the Gulf Cartel in Miguel Aleman City, Tamaulipas.

In the video, which is only 42 seconds long, you can see lights presumably belonging to firearm detonations and some vehicles on a road.

The images were shared through Twitter on Monday, October 17 by correspondent Bill Melugin who pointed out that the video was rescued from a drone belonging to one of the groups that he faced in the area. In addition Melugin added that the attack would have been captured in recent daysalthough he did not specify the date.

In the short video you can see from an aerial perspective the armed confrontation that involved two cartels (Photo: Twitter/@BillFOXLA)

According to the first data one of the weapons used was a .50 caliber machine gun; In addition, near the attacks is a city called Rome, in Texas. It should be remembered that it was in Tamaulipas that an armed commando kidnapped the Mayor of Coahuila and several other people. It was last Saturday, October 15, when the Secretary of Government of said state indicated his disappearance.

Mario Cedillo Infante was located after approximately 14 hours of being deprived of his liberty. The first reports indicated that those responsible would be linked to the Northeast Cartel.

Another alleged rivalry between the two cartels was recorded in recent days, when last Thursday, October 6 a cooler was found along with a human head. On that occasion the container carried a drug message.

According to the first data, the message that was on a piece of cardboard was abandoned by alleged members of the Gulf Cartelin addition the threatening text was also managed to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

The image of the drug message that circulated on social networks was edited, so the full message could not be seen (Photo: screenshot/Twitter/@DemonioTtv)

After this discovery and just a few days later, more human remains and another message with threats in the vicinity of the town The Warin the municipality of Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, where it was reported that alleged hitmen of the Northeast Cartel they had threatened a rival group.

Local media reported that the threats were directed at a rival group. Through an intimidating message, found on the morning of October 9, they went to the Gulf Cartel since in one of the parts of the text it was possible to read:

“Like Captain Málaga who sells to the operatives of the Northeast Cartel with those mar*con*s of the Gulf Cartel. Cousin, here I have left your mechanics in pieces. Everyone in Reynosa has to be f*cking vigilant because ‘La Cabra’ has everything for sale.”

The first investigations indicated that both the head from October 6 and the human remains from October 9 would belong to members of criminal groups who had been kidnapped by elements of the rival group.

The national guards managed to capture an informant from the Northeast Cartel without firing a single shot, the “falcon” had hidden in a school (Photo: National Guard)

On another occasion, in the same way in Tamaulipas, a fell hawk linked to the Northeast Cartel who tried to hide in a school. The individual was seized binoculars, communication equipment and a “tire punch” object.

The insurance was in charge of elements of the National Guard who accessed the educational institution with the permission of the campus authorities. It should be noted that to arrest the informant, the security forces did not fire a single shot. The detainee was accused of security breach of the community

