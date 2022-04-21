Drone fires its own propellers to take down other drones

The same qualities that make drones fantastic tools for capturing incredible aerial imagery can also make them a genuine threat that is difficult to intercept when used incorrectly. But a clever new design for an anti-drone countermeasure use a second drone sacrifices himself in mid-flight to disable your target.

As the capabilities of drones have improved dramatically over the past decade, so have the tools designed to disable drones when they pose a threat. Multiple approaches have been taken, including devices that can disrupt wireless signals between a drone and pilot and force the offending aviator to land or crash. Even lasers have proven effective, as Navy recently demonstrated using Lockheed Martin’s layered laser defense weapon that can destroy a target in mid-flight. But those approaches rely on hardware that can be very expensive.

A more cost-effective solution is to simply throw nets at a drone to entangle its spinning rotors and knock it out of the sky, but even this comes with its own challenges. The nets thrown from the ground require a drone to fly low enough to be within range, while nets launched from another drone in the air they require a large, expensive craft that is strong enough to carry a motorized launcher underneath. Both approaches also require propellants to launch the net, such as explosives or compressed gas, which must be replaced or replenished after each launch.

Alexey Zaitsevskya hacker and experienced drone builder from Lithuania, seems to have devised a best anti-drone solution which is cheaper and easier to reset after a successful takedown.

Created with the same chassis, engines and propellers used to build fast and highly maneuverable racing dronesthe Zaitsevsky Interceptor Drone it benefits from a high power-to-weight ratio, allowing it to quickly intercept another flying target. Depending on its payload, such a target will likely be moving at considerably slower speeds.

The Interceptor Drone’s onboard cameras provide a real-time view of the target to a pilot on the ground, allowing them to assess whether or not the drone in question poses a real threat. Doing so causes the interceptor drone to pilot itself under its target, at which point its four motors and propellers rapidly accelerate and separate from the drone, flying upward while trailing a deployed kevlar net that spreads and disables the other ship as their own rotors became entangled.

Using the high-powered drone racing motors allows the Interceptor Drone to launch a larger net than other airborne launch systems can accommodate, and when the motors separate from the craft, a parachute deploys to deliver it. safely to the ground and makes it ready to be restarted quickly. Although not a stand-alone solution for drone interdiction (a trained drone racing pilot is needed for the Interceptor Drone to do its job accurately), as anti-drone technologies advance, this drone is incredibly compact and lightweight. and can be transported in a small box, allowing one vehicle to carry multiple units and deal with multiple targets.