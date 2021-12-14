“Drone shot down”. The background on the Pope’s Mass

Moments of tension during one of the masses celebrated by Pope francesco, to be precise, the one held in Slovakia last September 15: during the function, in fact, a drone defined as hostile would have flown over the place where the pontiff and the faithful were gathered.

The story, dating back to a few months ago, was recently reported by the Jerusalem Post newspaper, which explains how it was an Israeli anti-drone company that neutralized the device.

The article therefore refers to the 34th apostolic journey of Pope Bergoglio, which ended with an outdoor mass celebrated in Šaštín, the seat of the National Marian Shrine. An event attended by about 60,000 faithful, 90 bishops and 500 priests. The drone “rogue”, who was flying over the function, had been neutralized by the Israeli company D-Fend, which was collaborating with the Slovak interior ministry to protect the bishop of Rome. Precisely to ensure the pope’s safety, various anti-drone devices had been made operational, including antennas and communication systems in the area, and an associated high-frequency radio frequency interference environment. Lots of drones identified during the ceremony, most of them recognized as non-dangerous. During the control activity, however, EnforceAir, a technology capable of recognizing drones authorized to operate in airspace, had identified an unknown do-it-yourself drone. Hence, the alarm.

The special forces immediately went into action, determined to neutralize the drone and at the same time not to disturb the ceremony and create panic among the faithful. “ EnforceAir rejected the rogue drone, sending it back to its original take-off position, away from the crowd “, explained the D-Fend to the Jerusalem Post. “ It is an honor that we have been given the safeguarding of such important events ”Said the president of the company Zohar Halachmi.

“ Protecting such a high-profile event is of the utmost importance, so we wanted to use anti-drone technology more suited to crowded events and sensitive situations. “, Also commented a representative of the office in charge of the protection of the pope. “ EnforceAir’s innovative solution has taken control of the rogue drone that has threatened the potential safety of the pope, the crowd and the VIPs present, quickly and easily “, he added.

The danger posed by drones, which can hit officials around the world, is growing, explained the D-Fend company. It is a real threat to the security of nations. Among the reported cases, the recent attempts to assassinate Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The United States itself has recently sounded the alarm. Joe Mazel, currently head of the FBI’s operational technology law unit, called on countries to pay attention to the use of remote piloting technology.