Drones bomb on the house. The Iraqi premier is saved by a miracle

Drones loaded with explosives against the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The attack was launched just before dawn, in the super-protected Green zone of Baghdad, home to government buildings and all embassies. Two aircraft were intercepted, the third hit the target. The premier came out unharmed, six bodyguards were injured. The assault comes after the violent riots over the recent election results. Hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters staged a sit-in at the entrance to the Green zone against the result of the elections on 10 October. Al-Kadhimi immediately intervened after the attack: “I’m fine, praise God, and I ask for calm and moderation from everyone for the good of Iraq,” he wrote on Twitter, while the tension in the country increases. Armed groups have denied responsibility and no one has claimed responsibility for the act.

The drones were launched from a site near the Republic Bridge over the Tigris River that arrives at Tahrir Square, the scene of popular demonstrations in recent years. Images published by the Iraqi media show damage to the premier’s residence. The explosions blew doors off their hinges and chipped a concrete staircase outside the building. Drones equipped with explosives have already been used by the Islamic State when it occupied parts of northern Iraq during the battle for Mosul in 2017. Iranian-backed paramilitary groups have also used these aircraft in a series of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria in recent months. This prompted the United States to step up protection measures on its foundations.

Washington immediately condemned the attack. “This act of terrorism was aimed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. The attempt to assassinate Mustafa al-Kadhimi represents a new insurrection, the traces of which should be sought “in the think tanks of some foreign countries”, tweeted instead the head of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani. “These countries have brought nothing to Iraq except insecurity and discord,” he added.

The attack came after a sharp escalation of tensions. A protester was killed during a protest outside Baghdad’s Green zone on Friday. Demonstrators threw stones and denounced fraud. They clashed with the security forces, who fired tear gas. Qais Khazali, the leader of one of the largest pro-Iranian militias, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, accused al-Kadhimi of authorizing the use of live ammunition. The premier then ordered an investigation into the violence.

But in last month’s elections, voters inflicted a surprise setback on Tehran, cutting the number of seats held by pro-Iran parties by more than 30. The bloc led by the Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr instead won the largest share of seats in parliament, and became the main intermediary in the talks for the formation of the government. Al-Sadr focused his campaign on opposition to both US and Iranian influence. Al-Sadr then called the attack a terrorist action aimed at “returning Iraq to a state of chaos controlled by non-state forces.” The attack could be the first act of an escalation with repercussions throughout the region.