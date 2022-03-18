Drones flying in its territory force NATO to decide how to respond

Biden: Our sanctions are crushing the Russian economy 5:46

(CNN) –– Last week, a drone flew 563 kilometers beyond Ukraine’s western border before crashing in Croatia, a NATO member country. The unmanned aircraft was carrying a bomb, Croatian officials said. And it is not yet clear whether he belonged to the Ukrainian or Russian forces.

Recently, another drone entered Romanian airspace, south of Ukraine. And on Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said it shot down a Russian drone that re-entered the country through Polonium airspace.

These latest drone incidents raise concerns that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill over into NATO countries, even if unintentionally. This forces the alliance to decide how to respond ––if at all––to incidents that occur within its borders.

Drone incidents in NATO areas raise concerns

US defense officials say the errant drones that entered NATO territory appeared to do so largely unintentionally. Since the beginning of the invasion of Russia, the US military has established a detente line with Moscow to reduce the risk of miscalculation and ensure that the two militaries operating so closely do not inadvertently collide. The United States has tested the line “once or twice a day,” according to a senior defense official. But so far it has not been necessary, the source added.

However, NATO has tried unsuccessfully to contact Russia through a de-escalation hotline and written letters, raising concerns about the Kremlin’s willingness to compromise as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spreads further into the country. west into NATO territory, senior alliance military officials said Wednesday.

“We are trying to communicate with them, of course,” one of the officials told reporters during a briefing at NATO headquarters. “But it takes two [lados] for communicating”.

Russia brought the battle closer to NATO’s doorstep last weekend with precision-guided missile strikes near Lviv in western Ukraine. The bombardment targeted a military training facility just 16 kilometers from the Polish border. Those attacks came a day after Russian officials threatened convoys supplying Ukraine with weapons from the West. Although a senior US defense official said the facility was not being used for security shipments.

Surveillance

The US Army has surveillance tools and sensors to help mitigate a potential escalation. Among them, the ability to detect radar emissions and infrared marks of missile launches from Russia or Belarus. Thus, US officials can analyze the expected trajectory and try to monitor it, so that if it deviates it is understood whether it is deliberate or accidental, defense officials said.

Although the US and NATO have halted drone surveillance flights inside Ukraine, the US military is operating surveillance drones and U-2 planes along the border, as well as using satellites overhead, according to officials. . NATO also routinely flies its Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft near Ukraine. Patriot air defense systems have also been deployed to Poland to help respond to projectiles that could enter NATO airspace.

“There are lots and lots of drones flying around. And everyone is nervously looking over their shoulders at what’s going on,” said Tom Karako, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Given the magnitude of what Russia is doing here, this kind of thing is not surprising. It’s one of the reasons why the whole world is so connected right now,” he added.

A risk of drone accidents in NATO

Tensions over the possibility of Russian drones or bombs spreading into NATO territory come as the Biden administration draws a careful line on what it is willing to do to help Ukraine confront the Russians. The US and NATO have provided Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance, including anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles. But the US government has opposed a plan that involved the country delivering Polish fighter jets to Ukraine via a German airbase. In that sense, he warned that this would be an escalation.

US and NATO officials have also made it clear that they do not plan to deploy troops to Ukraine. But, amid pledges from President Joe Biden and other top figures to defend “every inch” of NATO territory, US and alliance officials are increasing surveillance and patrols near the NATO border. with Ukraine. Precisely, to protect against any involuntary escalation.

“We are intensifying our surveillance, our presence, the way we monitor our airspace,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference this week. “We are both increasing the capabilities that we have to monitor, to track. But also to make sure that we can react if necessary,” he said.

“We need to be extremely vigilant”

Stoltenberg mentioned the new Patriot air defense missile batteries that have been deployed along the alliance’s eastern flank. Drone incidents, he said, “highlight that with more military activities in the air, with drones and planes, there is a risk, for example, of accidents.”

“So we need to be extremely vigilant. We must react when necessary and we must make sure that we have the communications, the line of communications also with the Russians to prevent an instance from actually creating dangerous situations,” Stoltenberg continued.

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a CNN national security and military analyst, said drones can be thrown off course if a pilot loses control. He also said that the unguided missiles used by Russia can miss their target, with a range that increases the possibility of entering NATO territory. Especially if Russian forces advance further into western Ukraine.

But in any incident that might involve NATO airspace or territory, Hertling said, the key to avoiding escalation is communication.

“Details matter. And when a NATO country is affected, we better get the details from Russia,” she said. “And it better be fast, because that’s a climbing move, too.”

eyes above the skies

The Russian drone that the Ukrainian military said it shot down as it entered Polish airspace appeared to be monitoring the military training center that Russia attacked on Sunday, according to the daily. The Wall Street Journal.

Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic said the drone that crashed in an urban part of Zagreb flew through three NATO countries, after leaving Ukraine’s airspace, according to the Associated Press. Although the official said the aircraft was armed with an explosive device, Stoltenberg told reporters that he appeared to be unarmed.

“There are elements that indicate it could have come from both,” both Ukraine and Russia, Bonozic said.

Stoltenberg noted that NATO air and missile defenses tracked “the flight path of an object” that entered Romanian airspace on Sunday. And he added that Romanian fighter jets rushed to investigate. Stoltenberg assured that NATO was reviewing the incidents in Romania and Croatia.

According to officials, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander’s current assessment says “there is currently no threat to” the alliance as such. “It is not a deliberate threat on the part of Russia. Russia is busy at the moment with Ukraine,” they added.

But of course there are risks, the sources added. Which is why there are now discussions about moving NATO’s defensive systems further east, they said.

“As we have now seen that Russia is prepared to use again, in the center of Europe, military means to achieve political objectives, it is worthwhile, and it will be discussed, to advance the integrated air and anti-missile defense system to cover the areas adjacent to Russia,” one of the officials said. Those areas include Belarus and potentially Ukraine, she added.

What are the risks?

Jeff Edmonds, a senior analyst at the Center for a New American Security and a former director for Russia at the National Security Council, said the risk to NATO territory will only increase as Russian forces move west and closer to the delivery of weapons that NATO provides to the Ukrainian forces.

“If and when they move west, they’re more likely to feel they have the freedom to maneuver to deal with things coming over the border,” Edmonds said of the Russian forces. “One scenario here is for Russia to attack — not really caring which side of the border, as long as it hits the mark — thinking it can see the US/NATO gamble without calling for a full-fledged war.” .

When asked about Poland’s request on Wednesday to send NATO forces to Ukraine on a “peacekeeping” mission, the NATO military suggested such a plan would be untenable.

“We are seeing two national states that are at war. If they agree to a reliable and robust peace agreement, I don’t necessarily see the need for a peacekeeping mission,” one of the officials said. “And if you’re looking at the other version of ‘peacekeeping,’ which is actually ‘peace enforcement,’ I mean, that’s war with Russia.”

“Then we would have to ‘protect,'” the official explained. “And then shoot, and then kill, and then destroy.”

CNN’s Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.