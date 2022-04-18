“Drop it…”, the ex of singer Alizée and dad of Annily shocked by her Instagram posts? He raises his voice!

She has grown up! Now 16 years old, Annily Chatelin turns a little more into a young woman. The daughter of Alizée and Jérémy Chatelin shares her daily life with her community, on Instagram. More than 60,000 subscribers follow her on the social network. A few days ago, Annily published a series of portraits in a very intimate atmosphere. Dressed in a black bra, the high school student plays the models and writes in legend the following sentence: “Talk About Me”. The answers were not long in coming. In the space of a few hours, the pretty brunette received many comments and compliments from Internet users. Obviously, some messages did not please the dad, who quickly defended his daughter.

“All the boys who misspell CALMOS“wrote the 37-year-old artist in the comments section. The dad also did not hesitate to throw a valve on his daughter. “Forget it, my daughter it becomes Kylie Jenner, I hope she will bring back lots of money“, he wrote. A touch of humor that certainly made the 16-year-old girl laugh.

A beautiful love story

Alizée and Jérémy Chatelin have lived a beautiful and long love story. The couple was married from 2003 to 2011. It was in the city of all sins, Las Vegas, that the two artists said “yes”. Two years later, they welcomed Annily. In an old interview from 2013, Alizée told Paris Match her broken idyll with Jérémy Chatelin. “As a statement of failure because for me, like my parents, we marry for life. We had known each other very young and we had settled in together immediately”, she said. “To preserve our daughter, we still tried to save our couple and our separation shook me a lot. For a long time, I refused to meet anyone so as not to subject my daughter to the same thing again.” Today, Alizée has found love alongside Grégoire Lyonnetmet on the show “Dance with the stars”. Together they had a daughter named Maggy.

Helene Bardeau