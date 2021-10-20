drop your long hair and go back to the bob

Selena Gomez did it again! The singer and actress, a former Disney star, loves to change her look very much. We saw her blonde and brunette, with super straight and wavy hair. Lately her hair was very long, but she decided to give it a cut: on TikTok she wore a short bob, which she had also worn in the past.

Selena Gomez with long hair and a bob

Kourtney Kardashian, Billie Eilish and now Selena Gomez: it seems that celebrities want to give us a cut and that for this autumn-winter they want to wear short hair. Kim’s influencer and sister said goodbye to long locks this summer, opting for a bob made by hair stylist Peter Savic and her boyfriend Travis Barker (now betrothed, given that the marriage proposal has arrived). Same thing did the singer of Bad guy, which amazed the fans by suddenly and completely surprisingly publishing the photo of a revolutionary change of look: not only shorter hair and a bob, but even blond! Selena Gomez did the same.

Selena Gomez changes her look

The former Disney star has changed a lot from the beginning to today and in recent years has often played with her look, especially in terms of hair. It can be said that she did not miss anything and that she took off many whims! Even if only for a video, therefore temporarily, she dared a rainbow hair in line with the multicolor trend followed by many stars last spring: also Valentina Ferragni, Jennifer Lopez and the singer Halsey were conquered by the lively Rainbow Hair. But she went with ease from very long and voluminous hair to the bob in perfect nineties style: rounded, super smooth and with a central row, just as it was in vogue twenty years ago.

Selena Gomez @Tiktok

He also played a lot with color. Her fans are used to seeing her in a brown version, but she has been transformed several times by switching to platinum blonde (strictly with regrowth in sight!). The new ‘header’ of the 29-year-old is a return to short hair! Lately her hair was extra long, but she must have decided to completely upset her image, moving to something fresher and more youthful, less heavy.

Selena Gomez follows the rainbow hair trend: the new look is multicolored

Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala (Getty)

On TikTok he showed off the new bob which has been very successful. In the comments, many fans complimented the new look. Some have compared her to the character she played in Wizards of Waverly, others have remembered that she had a similar hairstyle to the 2017 Met Gala. And now, who will be next to say goodbye to long locks in favor of short hair?