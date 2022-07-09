Dropped by Kendall, the viral video of Devin Booker ripped in the box!

For more than two years, Devin Booker was one of the most glamorous couples in NBA history with Kendall Jenner, the highest paid model in the world. Following the separation he tries to change his mind, but according to a viral video, he does anything in a nightclub…

Devin Booker is going through a rather complex period, where good and bad news alternate. It all obviously started with the humiliating elimination of his Suns in the playoffs, during a one-sided Game 7 against the Mavericks of Luka Doncic. While they were favorites for the title, Monty Williams’ men lost more than 30 points at home, which is unacceptable at this level…

But in recent days, the guard has really had to find a smile, since he has been presented as the next star of NBA 2K23. Like all the greats before him, he will be on the cover of the basketball game benchmark, which should allow him to move into another dimension and really establish himself as a superstar. It’s up to him to honor his status on the pitch by carrying Phoenix as far as possible.

Devin Booker lays down in a bathtub… in the middle of the dancefloor!

Despite this traumatic elimination, despite this incredible news that is the cover of NBA 2K23, Devin Booker’s summer will remain above all marked by his separation from Kendall Jenner, the highest paid model on the planet, with whom he spent more two years. Still marked by this break, the All-Star tries to take his mind off things in a nightclub, but his behavior is intriguing. It was displayed in a viral video.

Devin Booker in a bath tub in the middle of the club pic.twitter.com/DZBFyh30cl — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) July 8, 2022

In the middle of the evening, in the middle of several young women who only had eyes for him, Devin Booker decided to get into an empty bathtub and wait… He moves his head slightly to the rhythm of the music, he observes the rest of the room, a strange behavior which did not fail to react on social networks. Unsurprisingly, the back of the Suns was slightly mocked following this lunar video.

He is too foooooou! I love it !!!

Devin Booker spent his evening in a dirty bathtub in the middle of a box of night, which surprised a lot of people. To get there, we suspect that he was not necessarily very lucid. As long as he returns to 100% for the start of the season, everything will be fine.