drops to 60% and cost increase causes it to collapse

The Facade Bonus has lost much of its charm among Italians.

After the Superbonus 110% it was the most popular one, but lately it is losing hits. Yet the positive news are there. The clarification of the Revenue has arrived according to which it can also be applied to a limited part of the facade. And it is not just an extension because it greatly expands the audience of those who can benefit from it. The other mini opening had already arrived that even the internal facades could be covered if visible by a railway. But basically this bonus that until now has sparked and the numbers say so. From tomorrow it loses most of its strength. On the other hand, the unbridled rush to get work started by 31 December shows that at 60% the bonus changes a lot. Let’s see why from 2022 this bonus becomes less attractive and above all because it will start far fewer jobs.

It changes a lot

When the Facade Bonus was born, the situation was completely different. First of all it was worth 90% and many have run to use it. Secondly, there was no heavy air of carpet checks that there is today. But above all, the building costs were low and competitive. But construction industry experts explain that the increases in the price of raw materials on construction are truly tremendous. There are materials used on construction sites that have also doubled or tripled in value in the last period. The cost of energy is also decisive. Electricity has doubled since January. With job costs soaring, is a 60% discount really that tempting? It is difficult to be precise in the accounts, but probably this theoretical 60% drops to a few pennies given the increase in jobs. There is concern from the construction industry.

The real concern is that on balance the savings are too little and new construction sites are reduced to a flicker.

We will see, it is certain that inflation for bonuses changes a lot.