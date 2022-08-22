Drought: Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone … When celebrities are pinned for non-compliance with restrictions

the essential

Restrictions are in place in several areas of Southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

Several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone, have received warnings for not following restrictions on water consumption imposed due to the persistent drought in California, the Los Angeles Times. These restrictions are in place in several areas of Southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

But more than 2,000 residents of these two areas known for their green lawns and giant swimming pools continue to exceed the authorized limit, sometimes by far. Thus Kim Kardashian, like her sister Kourtney, both stars of reality TV, have been pinned several times in June according to the Los Angeles Times, citing official documents. A Hidden Hills home and adjacent land owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded their water allocation by nearly 880,000 liters in total. A house belonging to Kourtney Kardashian in Calabasas was overflowing by almost 380,000 liters. Sylvester Stallone’s Hidden Hills residence exceeded its quota for June by 870,000 liters – 533% more than the cap.

“A false image of the situation”

Violators are initially fined hundreds of dollars, but recalcitrant and repeat offenders – often wealthy – can see their waters reduced to a trickle. Authorities in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which covers Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed flow restriction devices at about 20 property main shutoff valves, the newspaper reported. Contacted by AFP, a representative of the Kardashian sisters had not responded for the moment. Stallone’s lawyer told the Daily that his article risked ‘misrepresenting the situation’ at a property with around 500 mature trees, saying his clients had ‘preventively’ installed a drip irrigation system drop and left some lawns to die.