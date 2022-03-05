Drowned in tears, host of the Hoy program remembers the tragic death of her son

One of the most controversial conductors of the today program, gave details of the unfortunate death of his son and, between tears, revealed the sad story for the cameras of the morning of The stars.

It turns out that the entertainment journalist Shanik Berman It became a trend this Friday because the video of an interview that he gave to the late producer Magda Rodríguez began to circulate on TikTok to tell how the death of his son was Daniel.

The interview shook even the drivers of the morning, but it was a really unexpected fragment that has gone viral again on social networks.

The journalist declared and affirmed that she only has one wish in life and this is, not to die before her daughter, husband or granddaughters and assured that if another member of her family were to lose her life, she already has a method created to take her own life. at that moment.

The interview is from over two years ago; However, in networks of the Hoy program they decided to revive the occasion in which the driver told how she learned of the death of her son, which occurred in an accident in June 2004.

What happened to Shanik Berman’s son

Shanik revealed that this happened when she went on a work trip that she originally didn’t want to go on. She even mentioned that the last thing she said to her son was: “Behave well, don’t drive fast.”

Everything seemed to be calm when one Saturday, June 26, 2004, a journalist spoke to her to question whether it was true that her son was dead, to which she hung up the phone.

It was her husband Jorge who called her to inform her of the same thing, although she affirms that he also hung up on her thinking that it was a dream.

Shanik said that his son was traveling in his car with a girl “that no one wanted”, when they suddenly collided and Daniel Berman was thrown from his car and hit his head, which caused him to die instantly.

Here the heartbreaking moment.

