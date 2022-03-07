Drowned in tears, Michelle Salas mourns a hard loss: “I’ve been living this process for days”

Mexico City.-This Sunday, March 6, was marked by memories for the influencer, michelle hallswho shed some tears announcing the loss of someone who was really close to her.

Through Instagram, the daughter of Luis Miguel He shared a series of photographs in which he shows his beloved cat Malén, who had to say goodbye after eight years at his side.

Along with her publication, the member of the dynasty Pineapple He added some words with memories, feelings and some other anecdote that he lived with his pet

I have been living this process for days, I needed a time of silence to begin to assimilate and try to heal the emptiness that I have in my heart. Valentino, my ‘Malén’, my life partner, my baby, my kitten with the soul of a noble dog. Eight years ago you came to change my life (…) It’s still hard for me to even think about how to return to my life without having you close, without being able to hug you, tell you about my day, but every day what happens makes it clearer to me that you are really still very present ” , wrote.

In this way, the great influencer Michelle impacted and caused melancholy with all her followers on social networks, for which she already has more than 30 thousand ‘Like’, as well as a large number of comments that express her deepest condolences for his lost.

Source: Instagram @Michellesalasb