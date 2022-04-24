To stay fit and good about yourself it is important to have a healthy and correct lifestyle. Wrong habits and harmful habits could cause unpleasant health problems. When we feel tired and sleepy we usually blame the busy days and the few hours spent in bed.

In fact, these could be some of the causes of the loss of energy, but other culprits could also be hidden behind this malaise. We are not only talking about diseases such as diabetes, anxiety or fibromyalgia, but also about the effect of a specific category of drugs.

Antiemetics

Probably many of us have hired them on more than one occasion, perhaps without knowing their name. Antiemetics are drugs often used to counteract vomiting and nausea. On the market they are found in the form of tablets, drops, syrups and more. There are different types and some can also be purchased without a doctor’s prescription.

Antiemetic properties would be hidden in antihistamines, normally used to combat allergies. But also in drugs such as antagonists, corticosteroids and benzodiazepines used for anxiety.

Like any other type of drug, antiemetics should also be used with caution and without exaggerating the doses. The risk would be that of encountering unpleasant side effects, even if mostly transient and minor.

Drowsiness, tiredness and fatigue could result from taking these popular medications which would also cause constipation and difficulty urinating

The National Institute of Health would have prepared guidelines for the intake of anti-emetic drugs. It is recommended that you first take them for a limited period of time, without exceeding the amounts recommended by your doctor or on the package leaflet.

Some would not be recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and in conjunction with other medicines, such as sedatives or coughs. Others may cause discomfort to children, the elderly or those with health problems.

Doing our own thing we could run into problems such as drowsiness, tiredness and fatigue, but not only. Difficulty with bowel movements and urinary retention, as well as blurred vision and headache, would not be excluded.

For this reason, in case of doubts it is always preferable to contact the pharmacist or a competent doctor to find out how to proceed.

