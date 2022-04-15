Drug alert, withdrawn a well-known drug against hypertension for cardiac risk

Here is which batch is withdrawn and which drug it is

High blood pressure is a disorder that affects a large number of Italians. It manifests itself as a headache in the morning, ringing in the ears, a nosebleed (epistaxis), a feeling of dizziness and disturbed vision. To avoid the progression of the problem with serious consequences for health (stroke or heart attack), the attending physician usually recommends the regular intake of a tablet that can control blood pressure. For some days, however, a well-known drug for the management of arterial hypertension has been withdrawn from the market: Atenolol-Mepha®produced and distributed by the Swiss company Mepha Pharma AG.

Recalled a well-known drug for high blood pressure: the causes

With reference to one lot in particular, it seems that the medicine contains a slightly lower quantity of the active ingredient and consequently has a mild effect on the body. The well-known Swiss pharmaceutical company, Mepha Pharma AGreported an error in the manufacture of the drug Atenolol-Mepha®, widely used by those suffering from high blood pressure and heart problems. As described on the website of the Swiss Federal Council, the immediate withdrawal from the market of the drug only concerns lot number X15124F pack of 25 mg Lactab® 100 and expiring in July 2026.

What to do

According to what was communicated by the manufacturer, the batch in question shows a lower quantity of the active ingredient atenolol. This represents a danger for those suffering from arterial hypertension, as the effect of the drug on the body is almost mild. Those who regularly use the drug Atenolol-Mepha®, also prescribed to protect the heart muscle from excessive strain (angina pectoris in medical jargon), is invited by the Swiss pharmaceutical company itself to check the corresponding batch number and the expiry date indicated. If it concerns the medicine in question, it is advisable to consult your doctor before taking it. KEEP READING..