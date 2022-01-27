Drug Cartels Are Recruiting On Grand Theft Auto Online – Here’s How

For some months we have been talking about the shares of recruitment by the Mexican criminal organizations directly inside the online video gamesand in particular of Grand Theft Auto Online, a game where the component of travel and deliveries predominates. Although there was little evidence, in fact, as early as last year the Mexican police revealed that some young gamers had been recruited by drug cartels through GTA Online.





Young gamers recruited by drug cartels through GTA Online





According to a case unearthed by Forbes, it seems that even the US authorities have gathered evidence that GTA Online is indeed a recruiting tool for Mexican cartels.









In November last year, border protection officials in Arizona found an aboard Jeep Cherokee almost 60 kg of methamphetamine. When asked the driver, Alyssa Navarroas if she had come into possession of the drug, the woman replied that it all started with Grand Theft Auto Online. In January, she virtually met a man who called himself “George” and, after getting to know each other within the game, they moved on Snapchat and have arranged a real-life meeting a Phoenix.





On Snapchat, George allegedly asked the woman if she was willing to operate how “mule” drugs, telling her she could make money up to $ 2,000 per trip depending on the size of the load. Federal investigators traced Snapchat messages from Alyssa Navarro’s phone and in these messages George promises “Much money” and the granting of a sufficiently large means of transport, probably the Cherokee on which the woman was arrested.





Navarro told police she was told to meet a contact in Mexico called Alfredo, who gave her the Jeep Cherokee and asked her to fill up at some gas stations along the way. She would then have had to leave the vehicle to another unidentified individual, and go home by bus. The car also brought electronic equipment to conceal the drug, according to a common procedure for drug cartels. In short, it looks like one of the missions proposed by Grand Theft Auto!





Alyssa Navarro was accused of conspiracy to import and sell methamphetamines, as well as possession of drugs. Earlier this month, the woman pleaded not guilty. But it is not the only case that seems to unite video games and drug cartels. Last October, Mexican law enforcement in Oaxaca said three minors were recruited through Free Firea popular online game for mobile devices belonging to the genre of Battle Royale.





Also around that time, the same police command reported that the Sinaloa cartel used GTA Online to get in touch, at night, with minors who played the multiplayer counterpart of Grand Theft Auto V. This genre of titles, as well as games of the Battle Royale genre such as Fortnite, attract many young boys and keep them busy for many hours, even at night. L’anonymity with which you play favors recruiting initiatives, with investigators increasing their attention against those who have tried to hide behind online characters to lure players.





-17% HP – PC 14s-fq0002sl Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 14 “Fingerprint Screen, TrueVision 720p Webcam, USB, HDMI, HP Fast Charge, Silver 499.99 Buy now

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!