Drug costs and unison citizen claim

Specialist in criminal litigation; She is a member of the Criminal and Procedural Law Commission of the National Bar Association. He was an alternate legislator of the Republic. Moses Bartlett QuielLawyer

Much has been said and for a long time about the high costs of medicines in the country. What is your analysis of the topic?

The issue of high drug prices suffocates Panamanians, it is a situation that affects health and causes death. It is more complex than what has been considered, it has been aggravated by negligence and the political management that government after government has given to the very serious situation. It is time for the authorities to have consequences for the apathy and lack of responsible and timely management of the most sensitive issues that affect citizens.

In your opinion, what is the reason for this reality of high drug prices in the country?

Multiple factors. The core of the problem lies in the Social Security Fund and the Ministry of Health, institutions that cause the shortage of medicines. In the case of the CSS, its administrative deficiencies are a direct cause of shortages and, as a consequence, the increase in drug prices. In addition, the country has very few laboratories, supply or distribution is concentrated in three or four companies, and there is a lack of State regulation to guarantee competition.

The government has announced the creation of a commission to analyze drug prices. How do you analyze this government response?

The government creates commissions as a method of distraction, which reveals a lack of leadership; in the campaign they had plans and solutions for everything, in government they have no idea or capacity for anything. What was the dialogue for the Social Security Fund? Which of the dialogues has resulted in the implementation of immediate and medium-term mechanisms to get serious about solving national problems? Experts on the subject point out that the commission to analyze the price of medicines is a curtain to hide the failure of the CSS dialogue. I think that this new commission will end due to the same irresponsible excuse of that frustrated dialogue, the lack of political capital. I wonder, did they get that capital back or is the vice president’s personal political capital enough to solve the problem?

A bill to regulate the prices of medicines is being debated in the National Assembly. What are your considerations of the initiative?

The National Assembly is working on unifying four proposals, one that proposes that the Ministry of Health and the Social Security Fund be able to directly import the purchase of medicines and medical supplies to supply public sector pharmacies and hospitals and reduce prices, using the sanitary registries of the United States and the European Union; the one that proposes the creation of the Superintendency of Medicines and another that proposes to create the single price regime for medicines under the tutelage of the State. The first thing I suggest is clarity and to differentiate health care and drug supply under the responsibility of the State, that is, the public sector, from the health services provided by the private sector. The proposals must land on concrete and real mechanisms to understand what tenders mean for direct purchases or imports, and the first question that arises is whether or not the businesses and purchases made by government entities are reliable. Also, understand that international companies or laboratories have representatives in Panama who are the ones that participate in the tenders, that the State pays late, which allows manufacturers and intermediaries to charge interest when assuming expenses and that, without meaning or being understood a justification for the exaggerated prices applied to medicines in our country, the markets of neighboring countries are more numerous in terms of population. The creation of the General Superintendence of Medicines seems like a good idea, but I have some reservations, it could be another bureaucratic structure, unless it is conceived to encourage laboratories and regulate the market, it would be viable, however, to illustrate as an example, the Services Authority Públicos has ended up defending interests, even illegitimate ones, to the detriment of citizen interest.

What measure do you propose to solve the problem of high drug prices?

The State must have the human being, citizen, as the central axis of health policy, therefore, of medical attention and supply of medicines. I still think that the core is in the shortage of medicines in the CSS and in the MINSA, even with the appearance of being provoked, which generates high prices. In this sense, it is convenient to take immediate measures, which go through creating sufficient funds and reserves to buy medicines the next month with cash and advance payments, as has been done with vaccines to face the pandemic. You cannot expect results from tables, discussions, approval and sanction of bills, this requires will, efficiency and transparency. In the medium term, generate and stimulate a clear and growing policy of free competition, an open market that ends the monopoly, regulate challenges and appeals against bidding acts, and penalize them when they reveal that they are excessive, abusive exercise of the right and impose exemplary fines taking into account that these actions directly generate damage to the health and life of the associates.

He was vice president of the National Bar Association, social communicator and former State spokesman during the government administration of Martín Torrijos. Alfonso FraguelaLawyer

Much has been said and for a long time about the high costs of medicines in the country. What is your analysis of the topic?

The high cost of medicines has become one of the main social problems faced by citizens. Let’s remember that when someone faces an illness he is hit by reality when he goes to a pharmacy in search of a product that alleviates or heals him, to continue his life. But we must not also forget the elderly and all those who are forced to consume a product for life. This reality becomes the masterpiece of terror, when your family budget can be compromised, causing other collateral problems, cornering the person to choose whether to buy medications to improve their health, or face their monthly expenses. In many cases, these people who do not have the resources resort to raffles, raffles, or charity to improve their health.

In your opinion, what is the reason for this reality of high drug prices in the country?

Supply and demand. There is a vulgar and obscene lack of control where companies and transnationals know that people will have to resort to them, because there is no other alternative. In many cases, they sign agreements where they promise not to sell medicines at a lower cost, so as not to end the hegemony and oligopoly that exists between them. All this has the society kidnapped, with no possibility of ending or ending, to allow access to these products.

The government has announced the creation of a commission to analyze drug prices. How do you analyze this government response?

It is a late measure, which is presented in the middle of an electoral tournament at the door, to seek to generate a degree of citizen empathy, to say that the social need is being met. The control and straitjacket over expensive drugs did not arise now. This has existed for years, guaranteeing a comfort zone for the business sector that exercises the “win win” policy.

A bill to regulate the prices of medicines is being debated in the National Assembly. What are your considerations of the initiative?

Timely and fair, if the medicines to be regulated will be the same of good quality that are sold in pharmacies, for the consumption of the sick. If what is sought with this law is to flood the country with generic drugs, then this will be a joke for the Panamanian people. And the excuse that they could point to is that the high import costs, then how do they explain the costs that there are in other neighboring countries, where they are from recognized pharmaceutical companies at prices very, very far from the armed robbery that we pay in Panama.

What measure do you propose to solve the problem of high drug prices?

Look for alternatives, which crystallize a notable drop in the country’s business sector, or allow the opening of the market in such a way that, through electronic commerce, citizens have access to these products free of taxes, since it is an issue health and human rights.