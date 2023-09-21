Marcial Dorado – the convicted and confessed drug smuggler – has come out in defense of Feijoo – the acting cartoonist – through some disappointing statements which, in fact, do not help him much in the midst of his difficult embellishment process. Fizu, poor thing, keeps making friends like piles, dangerous allies who do more damage than anything else and with whom you save yourself the trouble of recruiting enemies.

First there was Ayuso’s endorsement, a hilarious speech that came across as a push over the edge of the cliff. “It cannot be that we throw Feijoo off the bridge,” Ayuso said a month ago when he floated the idea, and yesterday several senior PP officials translated these words from Genoese to Spanish: “He literally threw him into the slaughterhouse. Have given.” The last time Ayuso did something similar was to a replacement candidate, Pablo Casado, who was never heard from again. It is now understood that Casado was always disguising himself as a farmer, a baker, a scientist, anything: just to see if he could avoid being shot.

In the corridors of political parties, poisonous kisses and backstabbing abound, but the close ties between the giants of Genoa would be fit for a National Geographic documentary. Last week Aznar gave a master class on how to become the country’s president: reminding Feijoo that he had to lose two general elections and lose seats in the opposition before winning the first one. Mariano followed Jose Mari’s advice to the letter, and Feijoo would follow suit if possible, but he finds it difficult to escape his failure in arithmetic. Neither Jose Mari nor Mariano had any obstacles in getting Abascal to stick to their ass and Ayuso to get on the hump.

Thus, just when it seemed that nothing could get worse for the PP candidate, a letter from Marcial Dorado has been published in which he claims that he offered him a lot of money to tarnish Feijoo’s image. It is difficult to imagine how else, other than these inappropriate statements, Dorado could tarnish his former friend’s resume. “They wanted to make me a millionaire in euros,” explains the drug smuggler, clarifying that it was not an offer of crabs, barnacles, unfiltered cigarettes, or the powder of La Estepa. He has not pointed out the author of such a generous offer, although he would surely be a fool to believe that Dorado had ruined what little reputation Feijoo had left, even There is no need to even resort to the photographs in which he was seen. The two are sharing sunscreen, boats, love, sunshine and lots of free time.

Sánchez had an account of not taking compromising photographs in his televised debate, an excess of prudence that has been rewarded by historical drift, now the photographs have come into their own again, thanks to the work and grace of Marcial Dorado. friends will be FriendsFreddie Mercury sang one of the sweetest songs what in, illustrated with the image of this couple torn apart by the misfortunes of destiny and the setbacks of fate. Time destroys everything, everything except power, money, life, love, true friendship, everything that survives. In a fit of desperation, Feijoo asks Sanchez for two years to rule Spain his way while taking command of the yacht, but tomorrow he asks him to let him be president for ten minutes.