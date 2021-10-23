Drug dealing and extortion, two young men arrested in Lonate Pozzolo and Cardano al Campo





ICarabinieri of the Operational and Radiomobile Nucleus of Busto Arsizio, coordinated by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, at the end of investigations, arising from the complaint of a boy, questa morning they arrested two young men responsible for drug dealing and extortion.

It is about two boys in their twenties, one of which resides in Cardano al Campo and the other in Lonate Pozzolo, to the whatthe i CArabinieri have notified respectively a custody order in prison and and one to the House arrest,issued by the GIP of the Court of Busto Arsizio.

In the month of September 2019 a very young boy, gravitating in the world of the sale and consumption of narcotic substances, had introduced himselfor At the Offices of the Operational and Radiomobile Nucleus of Busto Arsizio to denounce the repeated extortion episodes which had been suffering for some time aside of both today’s arrested.

The young victim reported having contracted debtsi of money for a few hundred of euros with both boys for the purchase of drugs of the type marijuana.

In over time the young man, due to contingent economic difficulties, he had been late to honor the debt contracted with the two drug dealers, managing to pay off only part of it. But precisely because of the delay the two subjects had demanded an amount greater than that coinciding with the consideration, adding to their liking also a kind of interests.

No longer able to comply with the increasingly demanding requests, the victim had tried to evade all contact with the two drug dealers, who, consequently they had decided to switch to de facto routes. D.to telephone threats to mining manuscripts till to come to repeated episodes of beatings, puttinglike this incol in dangerphysical and psychological humidity of thecomplainant.

Hence the boy’s strength that, in exasperation, has asked the institutions for help and presented himself in the presence of the military of the Operational Nucleus from Busto Arsizio to denounce it all.

Investigations have ascertained the truthfulness of the events they have permission to the Judiciary to be able support what was ascertained by the military and be able issue the provision.

In the morning the Carabinieri have reachedor the two young people at their respective homes and notified their restrictive measures and, while one of them will remain at your home available to the Authority Gjudicial, the other was conducted at the Prison of Busto Arsizio.



