Drug dealing in the bars of Mexican soccer? Barrista explains how they operate

Bone, a member of the Locura 81 bar Atletico Moreliadid not rule out the possibility that the organized crime is involved in some Mexican soccer animation groups “for the issue of drug dealing.”

The fan of the Purépecha team and who avoided giving his name to avoid reprisals, pointed out that among the groups that are more numerous it is “easy” for people from the delinquency can be incorporated.

“It is not complicated at all that they can enter, especially because of the issue of drug dealing. Most of the members of the bars are young, so that is where they can take advantage of to distribute the ‘commodity‘”, said.

“Almost all the kids are between 20 and 25 years old; I, for example, entered when I was 15 and now I am 31 years old, but generally those who are very young find it difficult to have well-grounded ideas, what do you want and what do you not want; Besides, the members of the organized crime They no longer ask you (to be a distributor or consumer) they simply force you”, he said.

Bone indicated that in the bar of which he is a part they detected, in time, when members of the drug trafficking they tried to get in but that was thanks to the animation group not being as big as other places.

“On Moreliaon some occasion, in the “darkest” years of Michoacán, they tried to force some members to drug dealingfortunately we were a bar to a certain extent very small that, fortunately, nothing happened.

“The opposite case with other bars. For example in Jalisco there are many hobbies that represent more money ‘per capita’ for the place and Queretaro that it is a very developed city, I would not be surprised if there are drug dealers”.

This explains, said Bone, that there most violent baristas inside the stadiums and to present images like the ones seen last weekend during the clash that the red and black team had against the Gallos Blancos.

“The bars It is like a microcosm, we know what happens in them, we even know the nicknames of some of its members, so I do not rule out that among those numerous bars there are drug dealingIt is a situation that should be worrying”, he concluded.

