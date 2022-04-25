Drug lab discovered in Florida hotel room

Police in Plantation, about 50 kilometers north of Miami, are investigating whether a drug manufacturing laboratory was operating in a hotel room in that city, after having ordered the evacuation of the establishment due to the discovery of dangerous chemical substances.

The discovery of what appears to be a drug lab came after a man who had apparently died of an overdose several hours ago was first found in the same room, South Florida media reported Sunday.

According to the information, the police went to the La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Plantation on Saturday, informed that a man in his 30s was unconscious in a room on the second floor of the hotel, located in a quiet residential area.

The paramedics confirmed the death of a man, whose identity has not been provided, and took the body to the forensic warehouse, but about three hours later from the hotel they again notified the police that hidden in that room was what seemed to be be a synthetic drug manufacturing laboratory.

The police, who went back to the hotel accompanied by firefighters, ordered the evacuation of employees and guests due to the existence of dangerous chemical substances, the television channels reported.

Several hours later, once the hazardous materials were removed and the room was cleaned, they were able to return to the hotel.

A spokesman for the Broward County fire department told WSNW that they have not yet been able to determine what type of drug was being manufactured in what clearly appeared to be an illegal laboratory.