Drug manages to remit colon cancer in all patients in a study

The patients achieved complete remission of the disease.

The monoclonal antibody dismantles the systems with which the cancer makes itself invisible in the immune system. Photo: Shutterstock.

By first time in all the people to whom the treatment was applied, they achieved remission of the colon cancer, since it disappeared and became undetectable on physical examination such as endoscopy, Positron emission tomography and MRIs, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, results that they describe as “unheard of and surprising.”

Dr. Luis A. Diaz, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and an author of the article, said he was unaware no treatment that had completely eliminated the cancer in all the patients, in this regard he pointed out that, “I think it is the first time that this occurs in the history of cancer. Even so, the sample is small (18 patients), so they will have to go to a larger one and see results, but for the moment is hopeful news“.

What is the medicine?

Its about Dostarlimab drug which works by exposing cancer cells. This allows the immune system to identify and destroy them. Patients were given a dose every three weeks for a period of six months and cost about $11,000 per dose.

The drug administered is an immunotherapy drug used in the treatment of endometrial cancer. None of the trial participants experienced significant clinical complications, despite the fact that one in five usually have some reaction to inhibitor drugs.

It is a monoclonal antibody that dismantles the systems with which cancer is made invisible in our immune system. It blocks the receptor for programmed cell death protein 1, making it an anti-PD-1 treatment. No radiation or surgery is needed.

Nevertheless, the scientific community at the moment he does not want to throw the bells on the fly, since it is not known if these patients are cured. “Very little is known about the length of time needed to find out if a complete clinical response to dostarlimab equates to a cure,” said Hanna K. Sanoff, of the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, in an accompanying editorial. to the find item.

“Once available, data on the duration of complete response, the study’s other primary endpoint, will address the question of whether this approach, in the long term, will prevent surgical resection in all or most patients.” .

Source consulted here.