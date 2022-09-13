Drug supply problems grow 38% in just one year and affect one in 30 presentations | Society

Spanish pharmacies and hospitals have suffered in the last year a notable increase in drug supply problems. According to the latest semi-annual report from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), a total of 1,105 drug presentations have suffered some incident between January and June of this year. This figure means that one in 30 of the more than 32,000 medicines on the market – some are different versions of the same molecule – has been affected, an increase of 38% compared to the first half of 2021.

“We are facing a growing problem, since the upward trend has been maintained since last year and our data shows us that it has continued to grow during the summer,” explains the vice president of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Associations, Juan Pedro Rísquez. This organization has a platform called CISMED that collects information on the orders of 10,000 of the more than 22,000 Spanish pharmacies. “This allows us to have up-to-date data, even more precise and up-to-date than that of the Agency, but the results are consistent. The years 2018 and 2019 were complicated, then the situation improved and now we are back to a worrying scenario”, adds Rísquez.

The manufacture of medicines forms a vast network that is highly interrelated at the international level in which it is common that, from the first steps of the production of an active ingredient to the packaging of the final product, drugs transit through several countries and companies. This means that a problem in a factory, changes in a logistics center or cost increases at some point in the chain have a significant impact on the whole. Also that the sector is very sensitive to the international context, which has been affected in the last year by factors such as inflation, political tensions and changes in international trade.

“The complexity of the system means that the causes of these problems are various and each one affects a specific medicine or country in a different way, without it being easy to specify the weight of each one. But it is true that there is enormous concern in the sector due to the increase in the cost of energy and international transport [los precios de los fletes sufrieron una gran subida en 2021 y principios de año]. The difference between medicines and other goods is that the final price is intervened, you cannot pass on these increases and this may have hit some segments of the sector especially, “says Emili Esteve, the director of the technical department of the Farmaindustria employers’ association.

According to data from the AEMPS, 25.3% of the reported problems were caused by “manufacturing problems” not related to quality, 24.6% by issues related to “plant capacity”, 22 % due to an “increase in demand” that the manufacturer was not able to face, in 8% of cases the problem was in the lack of supply of active ingredients and in 7.5% in the quality of the final product. Incidents related to the coronavirus pandemic barely amounted to 3% of the total.

The data included in the AEMPS report offers some clues of what happened in the last year, according to the sources consulted. The growth from the 801 problems reported in the first half of 2021 to the 1,105 this year has been concentrated in those presentations with less added value and with more alternatives on the market, mainly among generic drugs, which work with margins tighter.

The AEMPS distinguishes between four levels of problems according to severity. The minor ones are those that are considered to have a “null impact” for the patient because their short duration makes it possible to meet the demand with the drugs available in the distribution chain. This type of incident has grown by 61% in the last year, to 437. The second level has a “lesser” impact since “as there are other drugs on the market with the same active ingredient and the same route of administration” , the pharmacist can substitute it at the time of sale. These problems have grown since 2021 by 30%, to 545.

Incidents with a “medium impact” occur when there are other options on the market, but they are not exactly the same and the patient must see a doctor to “determine the choice of alternative treatments”. In this case, the drugs affected have gone from 88 to 57 in one year, a decrease of 35%.

The most serious problems occur, according to the AEMPS report, when “the lack of medication generates a significant healthcare impact due to the lack of therapeutic alternatives in any or all of its indications”. This requires special measures that range from the interruption of the export of available treatments to retain in Spain the maximum number of doses, the “controlled distribution” practically box by box to ensure that they reach the patients who need them, the special importation of some drugs or the development of specific measures with manufacturers to speed up the production of therapeutic alternatives. In the event that none of these measures are successful, the worst case scenario occurs: “temporary shortages”. In total, the problems with the greatest impact occurred on 66 occasions in the first half of the year, 5% more than in the same period of 2021. On three occasions, the Agency has opened a sanctioning file against the responsible laboratories, considering that they were unjustifiably failing to comply with its legal obligation to guarantee the supply of medicines.

Jaume Sellarés, family doctor and director of the Sardenya Primary Care Center (Barcelona), tells how even problems with an impact considered medium can sometimes have a notable impact on care. “It happened with Tromalyt, a medicine that has acetylsalicylic acid, the popular aspirin, but with a single presentation of 150 milligrams. It is a widely used drug that is usually taken by people with other underlying pathologies and treatments. The presentations available were 100 or 200 milligrams. All this forces you to review the medication of many patients on a case-by-case basis and make a special effort to explain the changes well to them to avoid the risk of confusion or misuse”, he declares.

The list of pharmaceutical companies with the greatest supply problems is dominated by companies with many products on the market. Among the laboratories that produce patent-protected drugs, Sanofi is the one that occupies the first place, with 108 incidents. The company maintains that the sector “is facing an increase in drug shortages worldwide that has a multifactorial cause, since it involves all the agents that intervene in the supply chain: suppliers of raw materials (and shortages of the same ), manufacturers, transport, distributors, dispensing points, health authorities…”. Sanofi has opted for “several major projects to minimize these situations, such as the EUROAPI initiative, an independent company that produces active ingredients with six essential drug production centers in five European countries.”

In the generic sector, the most affected by the problems, the company that heads the list is Kern Pharma, with 65. The company and the sector’s employers, the Spanish Association of Generic Medicines (AESEG) have declined to answer questions from this Newspaper. The AEMPS has also done so, which in its report provides another possible cause for the increase in reported problems, which would be “greater awareness and communication of problems by the industry and the detection capacity by the authorities”.