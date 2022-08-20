Drug trafficker “Julito Kilo” extradited from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo – The authorities of Dominican Republic They extradited a Dominican citizen accused of drug trafficking and other charges in a Puerto Rico Court, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) reported this Friday.

According to a press release, the defendant is Julio de los Santos Bautista, alias “Julito Kilo”who was handed over to the US authorities, as part of a decree recently issued by the Dominican Executive Power.

The Dominican, guarded by DNCD agents, boarded a private plane this morning, from the San Isidro Air Base, to Puerto Rico, where he will have to answer for the charges against him.

According to the indictment, De los Santos Bautista operated an international drug trafficking network that shipped drugs from South America to the Dominican Republic with final destinations in Puerto Rico and the United States.

The drug trafficker was arrested by the authorities in March 2021, after being linked to the seizure of some 88 packages of cocaine, two rifles, pistols and other evidence seized in a Villa in the municipality of Juan Dolio, San Pedro de Macorís (east of the Dominican Republic). Dominican).

His arrest and subsequent extradition is part of the strengthening of the international cooperation that the Dominican Government develops with allied countries against drug trafficking.money laundering, organized crime and other transnational crimes.