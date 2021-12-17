Sports

Drug trafficking, three AC Milan ultras arrested

Photo of Kim Lee4 hours ago
Eight precautionary measures at the end of the investigation by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, there is also the historical leader of the South Luca Lucci. Organized supporters are not involved. Searches are underway

They were carrying large quantities of drugs from Morocco and South America and were arrested this morning at the end of an investigation conducted by the Milan prosecutor. Involved three ultras and belonging to the Curva Sud of Milan, the heart of the Rossoneri cheering at the Meazza stadium, including Luca Lucci, historical head of the South curve, with already several precedents behind him. Three suspects were taken to prison, four under house arrest and one subject to the obligation of presentation to the Judicial Police with a ban on residence.

The searches

The three ultras are involved in the investigation in a personal capacity, without the involvement of the organized supporters of which they were part. The investigation was carried out by the anti-drug section of the Milan mobile squad and the precautionary measure was issued by the investigating judge of Milan at the request of the deputy prosecutor Leonardo Lesti and coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio. Numerous searches are also underway in homes attributable to them in the provinces of Milan, Bergamo, Lodi and Monza Brianza.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 10:29)

