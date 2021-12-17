Drug trafficking, three AC Milan ultras arrested

They were carrying large quantities of drugs from Morocco and South America and were arrested this morning at the end of an investigation conducted by the Milan prosecutor. Involved three ultras and belonging to the Curva Sud of Milan, the heart of the Rossoneri cheering at the Meazza stadium, including Luca Lucci, historical head of the South curve, with already several precedents behind him. Three suspects were taken to prison, four under house arrest and one subject to the obligation of presentation to the Judicial Police with a ban on residence.