Drugs against aging | Global UNAM

Reaching 80 years of age with functional organs would give us independence and reduce the costs of the health system, as well as abuse and abandonment of older adults

For now there is no way to stop the “tsunami” of aging. There are, however, some drugs that, without being “miracle products”, eventually could make a wonder come true: reach 80 years with functional organs and systemswhich would allow us to be productive and independent.

Joseph of Jesus Rivera Sanchez, internist and geriatrician assigned to the geriatric service of the General Hospital of Mexico, with a doctorate in Health Sciences from UNAM, as well as an academic from the Faculty of Medicine, provides details on senolytic drugs and senescent cells involved in pathological aging global.

senescent cells and starwars

Senescent cells are like clones of Star Wars. Each one has a slightly different uniform, but they are all like clones. That change of color or stripes “makes the function characteristic”. And that is what determines that a cell has the senescent secretory phenotype.

The functional decline of the organism appears to be largely determined by cells that have this phenotypic variant. They are the ones that will orchestrate chronic inflammation.

Senescent cells, discovered in 2015 in lung fibrosis and cancer, play a very important role in the development of multiorgan functional impairment in people.

They are responsible for initiating or maintaining the proinflammatory cascade that leads to damage to various organs and systems and to a decrease in their function. “It’s what we call aging”.

They are modified throughout the body. For example, in the brain they are called microglia; in the liver, Kupffer cells; at the pulmonary level, alveolar macrophages. They have specific characteristics according to the environment where they work.

In the skin, exposed to solar radiation from birth, senescent cells prevent the repair process (protein synthesis) from being efficient: they increase the rate of damage by ultraviolet rays and the skin thins and ages. In the case of the heart, they cause loss of contractile function.

Senolytic by serendipity

Senolytics are “a product of lucky chance” in the management of chronic diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis.

These drugs have made it possible to identify a specific aging process related to senescent cells.

Its function is to selectively kill senescent cells. They activate a self-destruction system and they die, which slows down the aging process mediated by one of the main signaling pathways that allow a cell to stay alive.

Its action would prevent the functional decline related mainly via the BCL2 and BCLX proteins.

Senolytics against fibrosis

Senolytics have been tested in mouse models of cancer for “the modulation of neoplastic cells.” The proposed treatment must be intermittent: “give a dose and go back, and one dose and go back”, because the apoptotic pathway is being modified and other phenomena at the genetic level could be triggered.

In the current treatment of pulmonary and hepatic fibrosis, senolytics have given “good results”. They facilitate the apoptosis of damaged cells.

The senolytics that are currently being tested are mainly four:

Dasatinib quercetin the fisetin the navitoclax

“The translational model of senolytics to human cells and from there to the treatment of the aging process is pending.”

Old man with functional organs

By selectively inducing the death of cells of the aged secretory phenotype, the promise of senolytic drugs is the delay of pathological aging, of aging with functional limitation.

It would be an aging with more resilient, more preserved organs and systems. The end result would be preserved functionality.

Reaching old with functional organs would trigger “many good things”, among them the decrease in demand, and therefore the costs, of hospital care required by pathological global aging

For functional longevity

—Could senolytics increase longevity?

Functional longevity yes, total longevity no. Evolutionists and biologists of aging consider that we have a biological limit of 120 years. Right now there is no way to stop the “tsunami” of aging. Another problem is that currently 70 percent of the population over 70 years old reaches that age with pathological aging.

The promise of senolytics is that 80 percent of those over 70 years of age will live without obvious pathology or functional organic limitation. That would allow you to be functional and not be dependent on medications and medical care.

It would be something fabulous. Not necessarily stop aging, but the average of your population reaches 84 years of age being functional. You could still work and support your family. Living at that age becomes attractive.

The elderly with high dependency costs a lot in their medical, family and social care. Gcreates great pressureeconomic situation and that is why there is a lot of abuse and neglect. But, yes in the end youú achieve functional aging, the pressuren decreasewent a lot That – instead of not getting old – is the most attractive promisepoints out Rivera Sánchez.

You might also be interested

New insights into why we age: cellular senescence (video) Key aspects of human cellular aging reversed by new compounds The challenges of cellular senescence

Leave your comment

Comments