Drugs and sexual violence, the magician Ermes sentenced on appeal

The Court of Appeal of Naples sentenced the 67-year-old from Santa Maria a Vico (Caserta) Vincenzo Di Monda, known as Mago Ermes, to six years and four months of imprisonment, accused of having drugged and raped a woman, his client, after having her invited to dinner. According to what was reconstructed, the victim had turned to him to solve his sentimental problems. The judges ordered a slight penalty reduction compared to the first instance ruling issued last February by the gup of the court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere Ivana Salvatore, who had inflicted seven years and four months on Di Monda.

The story

The facts date back to July 2019. The victim, after awakening at the magician’s house in Santa Maria a Vico, got into the car numb and in a confusional state, so much so that she ended up off the road several times and went to two hospitals, in Maddaloni and at the San Paolo in Naples. From the analyzes carried out by the doctors, it emerged that the woman had been narcotized with benzodiazepines and then raped. The carabinieri were notified who then began to investigate, collecting the woman’s complaint. The magician was then intercepted and his cell phone was confiscated. The 67-year-old was then arrested in July 2020 and is still under house arrest.