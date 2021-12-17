Drugs from Mexico and South America, Milan Ultras chief Lucci arrested

Luca Lucci, head of the Milanese Curva Sud, ended up in prison in the investigation for drug trafficking of the mobile squad, coordinated by prosecutor Leonardo Lesti, which led to 8 precautionary measures by the investigating judge Fabrizio Filice.

Lucci, involved in many investigations in recent years and arrested for drugs in the past, became known because he had himself photographed on December 16, 2018 together with the then Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Curva Sud. convicted of punching the Inter fan Virgilio Motta in the Milan-Inter derby on February 15, 2009, causing him to lose an eye.

They carried large quantities of drug from Morocco and South America: this is why eight precautionary measures were taken this morning following an investigation conducted by the Milan prosecutor’s office. Among these, some were performed against ultras and belonging to the Curva Sud of Milan, including Lucci. Three suspects were taken to prison, four under house arrest and one subject to the obligation of presentation to the Judicial Police with a ban on residence.

The ultras involved, all in a personal capacity, that is, without the involvement of the organized supporters of which they were part, are three. The investigation was carried out by the Anti-Drugs section of the Milan Mobile Squad. The precautionary measure was issued by the investigating judge of Milan at the request of the deputy prosecutor Leonardo Lesti and coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio. Numerous searches are also underway in homes attributable to them in the provinces of Milan, Bergamo, Lodi and Monza Brianza.

the investigation, which ascertained drug trafficking unrelated to the curve, however, shows that the alleged traffickers, including Lucci, received hashish from Spain and cocaine from South America.

In July 2020, the judges of the Prevention Measures Section of the Milanese Court, on the basis of all criminal records, had established that Lucci is “socially dangerous” and must remain outside the “municipalities of Milan and Sesto San Giovanni” and “maintain at least 3 kilometers away “from stadiums throughout Italy. The section, chaired by Fabio Roia, had also ordered the confiscation of assets against him, which had already been seized, for about one million euros, in addition to special surveillance for three years.

The confiscated assets also include the “business branch relating to the activity of supplying food and beverages” of the ‘Clan 1899’, a historic venue in Sesto San Giovanni (Milan) where the ultras from the southern Milanese curve meet. A place that, according to the Roia-Tallarida-Pontani judges, was also an “operational base for meetings” on drug trafficking, in which Lucci himself, a 40-year-old boss, would have been involved. Lucci, the judges wrote, is “the charismatic and undisputed leader of the ultras supporters, recognized and invested as such by another historical leader like Capelli”, known as the ‘Baron’ and who also testified in the proceedings of the Prevention Measures Section, called by the defender Jacopo Cappetta.