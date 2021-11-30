World

Drugs, in New York they open the “hole rooms” for drug addicts

“Trained staff at the two New York sites, in the East Harlem and Washington Heights neighborhoods, will then provide clean needles, administer naloxone to counter overdoses, and provide users with addiction treatment options,” health officials explained at the presentation. initiative.

“2020, unfortunately, was the year with the most drug deaths ever recorded both here in New York and nationwide. Every four hours, someone dies from an overdose in New York City – Chokshi pointed out. – We are deeply convinced of the urgency of opening overdose prevention centers “.

Thus New York, the most populous city in the country, will become the first city in the United States to open officially licensed “hole rooms”, structures that opponents see as magnets for drug abuse, but which advocates praise as an approach. less punitive and more effective in dealing with addiction.

Other cities, including Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston and Seattle, have taken steps for supervised injection, but have yet to open sites in the midst of the debate over the legal and moral implications of sanctioning illegal drug use.

So-called “overdose prevention centers,” also known as supervised injection sites, have been under discussion for years in the US, but already exist in Canada, Australia and Europe. Those in New York will be the first to be authorized to operate in the US, while the city already hosted some unofficial structures.

